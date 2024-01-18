(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, January 18 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will cut the ribbon on Station U & O, a mixed-use development built on the site historically known as Parcel 42. The development features a 98% affordable apartment building with …

(Washington, DC) – This evening, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Wednesday, January 17, DC Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay. DC Government will operate on a normal schedule.

The District’s Cold Weather Emergency remains activated. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 to request accessible shelter transport for individuals experiencing homelessness, who may have disabilities, other access and/or functional needs, and are outside. Transportation to shelter is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If there is an immediate risk to safety, dial 911.

Winter Weather Tips

Apply abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – on sidewalks.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pet(s).

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. You don’t want leaves to block the flow of rainwater that may freeze.

Turn off all outdoor water faucets.

Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov.

