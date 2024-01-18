Submit Release
(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, January 18 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will cut the ribbon on Station U & O, a mixed-use development built on the site historically known as Parcel 42. The development features a 98% affordable apartment building with …

(Washington, DC) – This evening, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that on Wednesday, January 17, DC Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay. DC Government will operate on a normal schedule.

The District’s Cold Weather Emergency remains activated. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 to request accessible shelter transport for individuals experiencing homelessness, who may have disabilities, other access and/or functional needs, and are outside. Transportation to shelter is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If there is an immediate risk to safety, dial 911.

Winter Weather Tips

  • Apply abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – on sidewalks. 
  • Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pet(s).
  • Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. You don’t want leaves to block the flow of rainwater that may freeze.
  • Turn off all outdoor water faucets.
  • Keep your vehicle’s fluids tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.
  • Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov.

