Reminder to Sign Up and Attend the Income Tax Simplification Webinar – Tax News You Can Use

The Montana Department of Revenue is offering a free webinar on January 22, 2024, at 11 am, to review the major changes to Montana’s individual income tax system in Tax Year 2024. The webinar will provide an overview of changes to filing statuses, tax brackets, the calculation of Montana taxable income, and repealed deductions.

The webinar will last about an hour and a half, with a question and answer session at the end. We will record the webinar and make it available for viewing on our website. Unfortunately, no continuing education credits (CPE) will be offered.

If you are already registered, there’s no need to re-register. If you’re not registered yet, sign up here:

