British Swim School, Budget Blinds, and My Salon Suites Named a Netsertive 2023 Season Of Giving Franchisee Award Winner

Netsertive’s Season Of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards Honor Franchisees Across the Nation For Their Success and Generosity in Their Local Communities

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netsertive, a marketing technology provider that enables franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized digital marketing at scale, proudly unveils its second annual Season of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards. These prestigious awards celebrate and honor outstanding franchisees nationwide, acknowledging their remarkable success and philanthropic contributions to their local communities. Nominees were thoughtfully put forward by both their franchisors and peers, with assessments focused on factors such as business size, growth trajectory, and impactful local philanthropy.

Netsertive is renowned for its steadfast dedication to advancing the franchise industry and marketing teams through education, cutting-edge technology, and fostering meaningful relationships. We take great pride in acknowledging these brands as we continue to uphold our commitment to excellence in the second edition of our annual Season of Giving: Franchisee Recognition Awards.

Distinguished recipients of the awards earned exceptional acclaim for playing a pivotal role in advancing their franchise brands, supporting fellow franchisees, and contributing to the growth of local charitable organizations throughout the year. Brendan Morrissey, CEO of Netsertive, commends these outstanding franchisees, emphasizing their leadership in navigating diverse challenges as both small business proprietors and integral components of global brands. Their remarkable ability to thrive while generously giving back to their communities epitomizes the true essence of the franchise community.

Our Season of Giving winners are Bonnie Alcid from British Swim Schools who raised over $51,000 for Hope Floats equating to 1,200 swim lessons for children who wouldn’t otherwise have access to them. Brian and Elisa Radatovich from Budget Blinds of Lexington, Salisbury, Thomasville, and High Point South (NC). Every Quarter they pick a local charity to fundraise for. And lastly, Scott Neglia from MY SALON Suite. Top Fundraiser for September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month raising over $6,500 between two locations.

As part of their winning selection, each franchisee will receive $500 to donate to a local charity.

“Giving back to our local community has always been a part of our culture and we will continue this mission. I believe that learning to swim is a right and not a privilege and therefore we are giving scholarships to children who would not otherwise have access to high-quality swim lessons.” -Bonnie Alcid

“Community involvement is significant to us! There is so much need in every community and we understand it better when we take the time to meet with them. We are happy to be involved in some small way!.” -Elisa Radatovich

“Cancer is horrible when an adult gets it. It is unfathomable when a child gets it. St. Jude's commitment to and incredible services for children with cancer is unrivaled. I am happy to support them in this crucial battle and my Members at My Salon Suite are equally committed to helping out where we can.” - Scott Neglia

About Netsertive:

Netsertive delivers multi-location marketing technology solutions that enable franchise brands and multi-location businesses to execute localized marketing at the intersection of our proprietary technology and deep hyper-local expertise. Our Multi-Location Experience Platform creates, deploys, and provides the data to efficiently manage profitable, localized marketing at scale while you focus on delivering value to your customers.

Over 1,500 retailers, franchises, auto dealers, and media companies trust our unique solution that couples our technology and team to execute localized content, advertising & insights at scale. Learn how Netsertive can enable you to deliver highly effective, localized marketing experiences at www.netsertive.com.