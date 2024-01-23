Imbue Botanicals, LLC Introduces Unique CBD Health and Wellness Bundles
Imbue Botanicals, LLC has expanded its current CBD product line with the introduction of its curated product bundles.PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imbue Botanicals, LLC is pleased to introduce its product bundles. These product additions are a further expansion of its extensive hemp-derived CBD product line offering customers convenience and built-in savings.
“We are so excited to introduce our product bundles” said Chris Jurist, Managing Member of Imbue Botanicals. “Product bundling is a technique in which several products are grouped together and sold as a single unit for one price. And it’s becoming a very popular purchasing option for many consumers. Businesses pass on the economies of scale, inventory management and operational efficiencies to customers resulting in lower prices. But it isn’t just about price. Our bundles provide customers with exceptional convenience, the ability to purchase their products quickly, buy for more than just one cycle or month, and a vastly improved user experience.”
“Whether you’re looking to buy multiple units of the same product or one of our carefully curated bundles that offer multiple different products that provide added benefits when used together, Imbue has you covered.”
Currently Imbue has 6 different bundles available with additional ones coming throughout 2024. The products are available online at www.imbuebotanicals.com
ABOUT Imbue Botanicals, LLC:
Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars (except organic sugar in their gummies). Available in their own online CBD store, www.imbuebotanicals.com, or through other select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.
ABOUT Joseph Allen Agencies:
With over 40 years of combined experience, the principals at Joseph Allen specialize in design,
marketing and public relations for a diverse portfolio of clientele. At JAA, they place a significant focus on appealing to human emotion and psyche. They can handle all aspects of design and marketing needs through their internal staff, as well as through their incomparable mix of strategic partners. For more information, visit www.josephallenagencies.com
Paul Caudell
Joseph Allen Agencies, LLC
paul.caudell@josephallenagencies.com