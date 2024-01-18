Governor Ron DeSantis Awards $20 Million for Water Quality Improvement Projects in Biscayne Bay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded $20 million through the Biscayne Bay Water Quality Improvement Grant Program to strengthen ongoing efforts to restore water quality in the bay. Since 2019, the state of Florida has invested more than $70 million for targeted water quality projects in Biscayne Bay. To ensure restoration efforts continue, Governor DeSantis has again included $20 million for Biscayne Bay in his Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024-25.

“The Biscayne Bay is a hub for sport and commercial fishing and tourism,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our comprehensive approach to addressing water quality statewide and our investments in targeted estuaries, such as the Biscayne Bay, Indian River Lagoon and the Caloosahatchee, will ensure Florida’s economic vitality and Floridians’ way of life for decades to come.”

“As our administration has shown over the years, protecting Florida’s water quality and supply is a priority,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “This $20 million investment continues to deliver on the promise Governor DeSantis made to provide significant and meaningful support to Florida’s natural resources and preserve it for future generations.”

Biscayne Bay is important to Florida both environmentally and economically, which is why Governor DeSantis signed legislation in 2021 to expedite water quality improvements in this area. This legislation established the Biscayne Bay Commission, which ensures that objective and sound science informs decision-making regarding the bay.

“Biscayne Bay is Florida’s largest estuary and it has a direct connection to Florida’s Coral Reef,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. “Restoring this vital ecosystem is critical to not only ensure healthy fisheries, but also to safeguard the natural buffer along this populated coastline.”

Selected projects include wastewater improvements (including septic-to-sewer), stormwater management and other projects that will help improve water quality in Biscayne Bay. A list of all projects selected for Fiscal Year 2023-24 funding can be found here.

###