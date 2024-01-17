Navy Accepts Delivery of USNS Cody

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the first Flight II Expeditionary Fast Transport vessel, USNS Cody (EPF 14), January 11.

EPFs are designed to operate in shallow waterways and are capable of a wide range of activities. These versatile, non-combatant transport ships are used for the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles, and equipment.

"The delivery of the first Flight II EPF is a significant milestone. The ship’s enhanced medical capabilities will ensure that it provides critical support to our sailors and marines, while still performing its other mission sets." said Tim Roberts, Strategic and Theater Sealift Program Manager, Program Executive Office (PEO), Ships.

Flight II EPF vessels have added medical mission afloat capabilities. The ships can also transport approximately 419 short tons and travel 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 33 knots. Each vessel includes a flight deck to support day and night aircraft launch and recovery operations. The ships are capable of on/off-loading heavy equipment and vehicles such as a fully combat-loaded Abrams Main Battle Tank.

Austal USA is also constructing two additional Flight II vessels, the future USNS Point Loma (EPF 15) and EPF 16.

As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, special mission, support ships, and special warfare craft.