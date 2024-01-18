MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Navigating Icy Roads 

Driving in the winter can have many challenges, one of the more stressful of which may be “black ice.” Black ice is the term for clear ice that forms on cold roadways, especially under shady trees, bridge overpasses, and other spots where the cold roadway quickly freezes rain or melted snow into slippery sheer ice that is difficult for a motorist to see, since it blends into the dark roadway. Black ice usually forms just around the 32-degree freezing temperature.

Black ice can be one of the more difficult challenges to winter driving due to the lack of traction of your vehicle, even with all of today’s automated safety features. Your vehicle can quickly lose traction on the ice and the driver can lose control when turning or braking. Here are some tips to help you plan for, and react to, this dangerous road condition so you can be prepared with confidence.

Helpful tips to avoid losing control on black ice:

Adjust your speed to plan for extra room between your car and others around you. Keep the extra distance to stop in case your car loses traction and takes longer to come to a stop.

Keep your attention on the road ahead, looking for danger spots, or other cars having difficulty stopping or sliding. Slow your vehicle and be prepared to stop to avoid other out-of-control vehicles.

What to do if you encounter black ice:

Remain calm, immediately take your foot off of the gas, and keep the steering under control.

Avoid the urge to quickly slam on your brakes; this will make your car slide even more.

Your goal is to decrease your speed and stay in control. Avoid any sudden or sharp turns of the steering wheel.

Tap the brake pedal lightly if needed instead of pushing down hard on it.

If you have ABS Brakes, know what they feel like when they take over braking.

You want to keep control of your vehicle until you are safely over the patch of black ice.

Be prepared:

Check weather reports before travel and adjust plans during dangerous driving conditions.

Keep your windshield clear of ice and snow.

When icy, keep your speed slower than usual and be prepared to stop at a greater distance than usual.

Pay attention to road conditions and the traffic ahead, and avoid distractions such as phones, radio, and navigation systems.

Stay calm, and if you feel the roadway is unsafe, find a safe place to pull over until the road conditions improve or can be treated by road crews with sand and salt.

Black ice is also dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists. Be cautious of other roadway users and for yourself as you enter and exit your vehicle.

It’s important to remember that having four-wheel drive or other features does not help when you encounter black ice. While those features help you drive through snow, black ice causes difficulty for any vehicle to stop easily and is a hazard in the winter months. Be aware of any Black Ice Warnings, and be alert in these weather conditions and you will be better prepared to react with confidence.

