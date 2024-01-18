Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness Introduces New Wellness Treatments, Highlighting Expert Practitioner Kat Hutchison, PA-C

Wellness services available at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness in Rogers, Arkansas.

Embracing Beauty and Wellness: New Wellness Treatments at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, Led by Expert Practitioner Kat Hutchison, PA-C

At Voxy, our innovative wellness program places a strong emphasis on patient education and engagement. We adopt a holistic approach to well-being.” — Kat Hutchison

ROGERS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, a provider of advanced cosmetic and wellness treatments, is delighted to announce the introduction of an exciting array of new wellness services. Spearheaded by practitioner Kat Hutchison, PA-C, these treatments, including bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, peptides, nutraceuticals, and more, are now being offered at the Rogers, Arkansas location.

"The clinic now offers our valued clients the most innovative and effective treatments available. With the addition of these new wellness services, we are expanding our breadth of offerings to address the holistic needs of our clientele, ensuring they can embark on a comprehensive journey towards enhanced wellness," says Adrienne Easterling, PA-C, founder at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness. Easterling goes on to say, "Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness welcomes Kat Hutchison, PA-C, to the team. With her extensive experience and expertise in various wellness domains, including bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, peptides, nutraceuticals, and more, Kat brings a unique perspective and skill set to the Voxy organization."

The newly introduced wellness treatments include:

1. Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy - This highly personalized treatment assists individuals in achieving hormonal balance through the use of bio-identical hormones, which closely resemble those naturally produced by the body. Under the expert care of Kat Hutchison, PA-C, clients can experience improved energy levels, better sleep, enhanced libido, and an overall sense of well-being.

2. Peptides - Peptide therapy involves utilizing specific amino acid sequences to target and stimulate various physiological processes in the body. Whether it be for anti-aging benefits, immune system support, or enhancing overall performance, Kat Hutchison, PA-C, will tailor peptide treatments to address each client's unique needs.

3. Nutraceuticals - These carefully curated nutritional supplements help optimize health and well-being by providing essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that may be lacking in one's regular diet. This holistic approach, guided by Kat Hutchison, PA-C, ensures the selection of high-quality nutraceuticals to support clients' individual wellness goals.

"Voxy believes in a collaborative partnership between practitioners and clients, placing their well-being at the forefront of their approach. Combined with a state-of-the-art facility and dedication to customer service, the introduction of these new wellness treatments solidifies Voxy’s position as a provider of comprehensive aesthetic and wellness solutions in northwest Arkansas," says founder at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, Adrienne Easterling, PA-C.

Kat Hutchison, PA-C, with Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness answers a few questions regarding the wellness program in the interview below:

Q: What is the main objective for Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness in entering the wellness and lifestyle space?

Kat Hutchison: Our main objective in entering the wellness and lifestyle space is to focus on the synergy between aesthetics and health, we aim to transform healthcare into a holistic experience that promotes well-being. Voxy Aesthetics is embarking on an exciting journey into the realm of wellness and lifestyle medicine, driven by a deep commitment to make a profound impact on our patients' lives. Our mission is clear: to help patients lead happier, healthier lives and become the best version of themselves. We recognize the existing void in healthcare and are dedicated to filling it with the latest and most scientifically-backed practices. Our goal is to reduce the risk of cancer and overall mortality, ensuring that our patients not only look and feel their best but also live longer, more fulfilling lives.

Q. How does Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness differentiate itself from other medical and cosmetic injector businesses in terms of wellness offerings?

Kat Hutchison: Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness distinguishes itself through a holistic wellness approach that seamlessly integrates cosmetic aesthetics with comprehensive health and wellness analysis. We offer a VIP experience complete with a "self-love club" and a team dedicated to positive patient outcomes. We are committed to personalized care and support, we meet patients where they are, offering a VIP approach for true and lasting change. Our focus extends beyond appearances, emphasizing the marriage of looking good and feeling good, all backed by a dedication to safety and scientific rigor. Our mission is to empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty, fostering inner well-being and radiance, while providing a sanctuary for transformation, both inside and out.

Q: How do you plan on addressing any potential concerns or skepticism surrounding medical and cosmetic injectables from a wellness angle?

Kat Hutchison: We are committed to addressing potential concerns and skepticism surrounding medical and cosmetic injectables through our holistic approach that seamlessly combines health and beauty. Our highly experienced team, with over 40 years of combined experience in various healthcare disciplines, including emergency medicine, dermatology, aesthetics, pharmaceuticals, and more, underscores our dedication to providing a comprehensive and wellness-centered perspective. We prioritize patient safety, well-being, and individualized care, ensuring that every injectable procedure aligns with an individual's unique health needs and aesthetic goals. By merging our extensive healthcare expertise with the latest advancements in cosmetic injectables, we aim to dispel skepticism and instill confidence in our patients, emphasizing that beauty can be achieved through safe, science-backed, and health-conscious processes.

Q: How do you plan on educating and engaging with your patients/clients with the new wellness program you are developing?

Kat Hutchison: At Voxy, our innovative wellness program places a strong emphasis on patient education and engagement. We adopt a holistic approach to well-being. During consultations patients experience a detailed dive into their overall health and wellness. We provide comprehensive education, lifestyle integration, recommendations, regular follow-ups, community support, transparent communication, and measurable outcomes. It's important to us for good outcomes to ensure that patients are actively involved in their wellness journey. Our experienced team, with backgrounds in various healthcare disciplines, empowers patients to make informed decisions, seamlessly blending health and beauty to achieve lasting and positive changes.

About: Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness is a boutique skin and wellness clinic dedicated to helping people feel good from the inside and out nestled in the Ozark Mountains region in Rogers, Arkansas, USA, on a mission to help individuals become the best versions of themselves. Recognized as a premier destination for those seeking innovative and personalized aesthetic and wellness solutions, the core purpose is to assist people in attaining a harmonious and confident sense of well-being, encompassing not just external appearances but inner vitality too. By combining their expertise in medical aesthetics with their commitment to wellness, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness delivers a unique and integrative approach to beauty and self-care.

With a strong focus on holistic well-being, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness offers a comprehensive range of wellness services to complement their renowned aesthetic solutions. They understand that true beauty comes from within and believe that optimal wellness is essential for a healthy and vibrant appearance and lifestyle. Voxy’s wellness services are designed to improve overall well-being by addressing hormonal imbalances, promoting cellular rejuvenation, optimizing nutrition, and more.

The Voxy experience unfolds within a warm and inviting atmosphere, where they prioritize their clients’ comfort and satisfaction above all else. Their dedicated team of highly-trained specialists remains committed to harnessing the latest advancements in the field, ensuring consistent, exceptional outcomes for their valued clients. Connect with Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness on Instagram @voxy_aesthetics and on Tiktok at @voxyeasthetics to stay updated on their innovative offerings and inspirational transformations.

