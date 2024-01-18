Submit Release
Learn the dynamic forces within natural streams on Jan. 27 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – Water and gravity combine for flows that create everchanging streams supporting people, fish, and wildlife. Learn about natural stream ecology and hydrology at free Carving Their Own Path programs from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Participants will explore how rivers and streams carve a path through the landscape, and what factors can change those paths. They will learn how human projects to artificially channelize rivers can affect water flow and issues such as flooding. Kristen Muelleman, MDC naturalist, will teach the classes using the Discovery Center’s stream table and a model of the Brush Creek watershed in Kansas City.

The Carving Their Own Path classes are open to participants ages 9 and older. Registration is required. To register for the 10 a.m. session, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nM. To register for the 12:30 p.m. session, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nA.

