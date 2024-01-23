Alliance Orthopedics Makes History: First Outpatient Healthcare System in NJ to Offer Game Ready Med4 Elite™
Alliance Orthopedics announces the integration of the revolutionary Game Ready Med4 Elite system into its facilities.
Alliance Orthopedics is proud to be at the forefront of orthopedic trailblazing by offering our patients access to the Game Ready Med4 Elite system.”BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Orthopedics, a distinguished provider of advanced orthopedic solutions, proudly announces the exclusive integration of the revolutionary Game Ready Med4 Elite system into its advanced facilities. This groundbreaking multi-modality therapy unit marks a significant leap forward in orthopedic recovery, offering an unparalleled range of therapeutic options to enhance patient care.
— Nick Bufano, CEO of Alliance Orthopedics
Unlike any other outpatient orthopedic group, Alliance Orthopedics is now the first New Jersey facility to make the Med4 Elite system available to its patients from Game Ready. Traditionally reserved for use by prestigious professional associations such as the NFL and NBA, this State-of-the-art technology is now accessible to individuals seeking top-tier orthopedic care outside the professional sports arena.
The Game Ready Med4 Elite is a dual-user recovery system that combines iceless cold, controllable heat, contrast, and compression therapies in a single, innovative platform. This integration provides comprehensive, flexible and proven treatment options suitable for various users, injuries, surgeries, and diverse stages of rehabilitation.
"Alliance Orthopedics is proud to be at the forefront of orthopedic trailblazing by offering our patients access to the Game Ready Med4 Elite system, a technology previously exclusive to professional sports organizations like the NFL and NBA. We are the first outpatient orthopedic group in New Jersey to provide this level of advanced care to our patients," said Nick Bufano, CEO of Alliance Orthopedics.
The Game Ready Med4 Elite system has been the secret weapon of elite athletes, and now patients at Alliance Orthopedics can experience the same level of trailblazing recovery support. This exclusive offering further solidifies Alliance Orthopedics' commitment to delivering exceptional care and staying at the forefront of orthopedic advancements.
As the most admired healthcare system in New Jersey, Alliance Orthopedics offers state-of-the-art solutions to patients seeking comprehensive and personalized treatment. With a commitment to excellence, Alliance Orthopedics continually integrates cutting-edge technologies to enhance the patient experience and promote optimal recovery.
For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and the Game Ready Med4 Elite system, please visit allianceortho.com or contact the team at 8775-FASTER.
