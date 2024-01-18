Submit Release
ANY.RUN Users Can Now Access Full Network Threat Details and Review Suricata Rules

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a cloud-based sandboxing platform for analyzing and investigating suspicious files and URLs, has announced a significant update with its latest blog post about the redesigned Threat Details window. This useful enhancement promises to redefine how cybersecurity professionals access and interpret threat details, providing an unprecedented level of insight into emerging cyber threats.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞:

• Expanded information on malicious activities detected by the sandbox
• Detailed content of triggered Suricata rules and data on how they match connections
• Threat descriptions with links to original sources

𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

Enhanced Visibility: ANY.RUN's new release offers an intuitive and comprehensive view of threat details, ensuring cybersecurity practitioners have immediate access to critical information.

Dynamic Threat Scenarios: The innovation allows users to explore network activity and Suricata details, enabling a more proactive and adaptive response to emerging cyber threats.

Practical Implementation Tips: The post not only introduces the new feature but also provides a video demonstration, ensuring that cybersecurity professionals can seamlessly integrate this enhancement into their workflow.

Read the Full Blog Post.

