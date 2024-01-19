Futuristic Robots from Kody Technolab Limited Leaves Visitors and Media in Awe at the Vibrant Gujarat 2024

Visitors interact with Skanda, the humanoid robot by Kody Technolab Ltd. Robots of Kody Technolab Limited Kody Technolab Limited

Kody Technolab's AI Robots Captivate at Vibrant Gujarat, Drawing Global Attention & Praise.

It's incredible to see an Indian Company like Kody Technolab Limited achieve such heights in robotics and AI. We're genuinely proud of these remarkable innovations happening right here in India.” — Visitor, Vibrant Gujarat 2024

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an impressive demonstration of technological prowess, Kody Technolab Limited proudly announces the successful culmination of its participation in the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit. The event witnessed Kody Technolab Ltd.'s robots becoming the cynosure of all eyes, drawing unparalleled attention and acclaim from attendees. The summit turned into a showcase of innovation and future possibilities, thanks to the Company's cutting-edge robots. The astounding response and widespread media coverage of their exhibits were further accentuated by the presence of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the halls, a moment that symbolizes a pinnacle in Kody Technolab Ltd.'s journey of innovation and excellence.

The Company's groundbreaking display, particularly the AI-based humanoid robot, Skanda, garnered extensive media attention, with coverage across major platforms including Zee News Gujarati, Divya Bhaskar, Gujarat Samachar, Jagran and many more. This wide-ranging exposure spanned print, television, and digital realms, amplifying Kody Technolab Ltd.'s reach and impact. The viral sensation of Skanda on social media catalyzed an overwhelming influx of visitors to the company's stall, demonstrating the captivating allure of their technological marvels.

The exhibition drew in an impressive mix of over 10,000 visitors, ranging from children to senior citizens from across the nation. The stall also welcomed various dignitaries, including Ministers, Defense Personnel, Police Officers, and Government Officials. Visitors were enchanted by Skanda's interactive abilities, with one visitor remarking, "It's incredible to see an Indian Company like Kody Technolab Limited achieve such heights in robotics and AI. We're genuinely proud of these remarkable innovations happening right here in India."

Skanda, along with other robots like Telos, Dasher, and Athena, demonstrated Kody Technolab's extensive expertise, garnering public acclaim for their dynamic and practical applications in multiple industries and sectors. Mr. Manav Patel, Founder and Managing Director of Kody Technolab Limited, expressed his gratitude and vision: "The response we received at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 has been overwhelming. It's a huge motivation for our team to see our efforts being appreciated and a sign that we're on the right path towards revolutionizing robotics and AI, not just in India but globally."

As Kody Technolab Limited looks to the future, it remains focused on leveraging its expertise to further enhance and innovate with the development of robotics and AI solutions. With a vision that transcends geographical boundaries, the company is poised to make substantial contributions to the global tech landscape, reinforcing India's position as a hub of technological innovation.

Gratitude and Acknowledgment

Kody Technolab Limited extends its heartfelt gratitude to the organizers of the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit, the esteemed visitors, dignitaries, and the media for their overwhelming support and recognition. The success of this event serves as a catalyst, inspiring the Company to continue its pursuit of excellence and innovation.