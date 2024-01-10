Kody Technolab Ltd. Captivates Vibrant Gujarat 2024 with India's First Humanoid Robot, Honored by Prime Minister's Visit

Robots of Kody Technolab Limited Kody Technolab Limited

Kody Technolab's AI Humanoid Revolutionizes Tech at Vibrant Gujarat 2024, Earns Acclaim with PM's Visit

The experience of interacting with Kody Technolab's humanoid was nothing short of extraordinary. It's not just a robot; it's a glimpse into the future of human-robot collaboration.” — Dr. Ayesha Sharma

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark event at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit, Kody Technolab Limited launches Skändä, India's first indigenously developed, most advanced AI-powered humanoid. The significance of this launch was further highlighted when Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who was there to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 visited the hall where Kody Technolab Ltd’s indigenous robots, a part of his marquee “Make in India” movement, were displayed.

Brief about our product i.e. Humanoid Robot - Skändä:

The humanoid robot, equipped with advanced AI and interactive communication capabilities, rapidly became a centerpiece of the Summit, symbolizing a new era in India’s technological advancement.

The robot’s ability to engage with attendees, answer queries, and demonstrate its functionalities made it a sensation, with many visitors expressing their fascination and excitement. A visitor, Dr. Ayesha Sharma, a tech enthusiast and professor at a leading university, remarked, "The experience of interacting with Kody Technolab's humanoid was nothing short of extraordinary. It's not just a robot; it's a glimpse into the future of human-robot collaboration."

This is the fourth automated robot launched by Kody Technolab Limited in the last year. Its commitment to innovation aligns with India's strategic vision of becoming a global leader in robotics and AI. By focusing on sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and service industries, Kody Technolab Limited is not only contributing to the nation’s technological prowess but also aiding in its economic growth. Their endeavors in robotic development are a testament to India's capacity for cutting-edge innovation, showcasing the nation's potential to revolutionize industries globally.

These robots are indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ ideology, underscoring commitment to technological advancement within our nation. Kody Technolab Ltd.’s approach of leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), has been pivotal in creating these futuristic robots that are set to revolutionize global business operations.

“This humanoid is a peek into the future of technology and human interaction," said Mr. Manav Patel, Founder and Managing Director of Kody Technolab Limited. "We are overwhelmed by the response from the visitors and are excited about the potential this holds for India and the world.”

Details of Participation:

You can experience this marvelous humanoid by visiting the Kody Technolab Stall (Hall No. 10, Stall no. 15) at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The humanoid will be on display from January 10th to 13th, offering a unique glimpse into the future of human-robot interaction. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a groundbreaking moment in robotics.

About Kody Technolab Limited:

Kody Technolab Limited is a leading software development company specializing in enterprise-level projects and mobile application solutions. With a focus on emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and robotics solutions, Kody Technolab Limited has ventured into the robotics space with its products such as India’s premier surveillance robot Athena, and its custom service robot Dasher. Having successfully delivered 250+ projects and garnered the satisfaction of 150+ clients, Kody Technolab Limited is poised to transform the industry and continue delivering cutting-edge software solutions to businesses in more than 30+ countries around the world.

Meet Skändä, Our Humanoid Robot that became a sensation at Vibrant Gujarat 2024!