Petrol prices up in latest adjustment

VIETNAM, January 18 - HÀ NỘI — Retail prices of petrol were revised up in the latest adjustment on January 18 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Specifically, the prices of E5 RON92 and RON 95-III increased by VNĐ377 and VNĐ547 to no more than VNĐ21,418 (US$0.87) and VNĐ22,482 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S and kerosene are sold at VNĐ20,194 per litre and VNĐ20,536 per litre, up VNĐ487 and VNĐ205, respectively, and the price of mazut oil decreased by VNĐ307 to VNĐ15,508 per kilogram.

The two ministries decided to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for mazut oil at VNĐ300 per kilogramme, the same as in the previous adjustment. — VNS