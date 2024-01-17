Submit Release
Russian Federation and Republic of Belarus continue to focus on import substitution industrial projects

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov met with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Pyotr Parkhomchik and Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Rogozhnik.

The officials discussed the status of joint industrial investment projects. All projects are designed to facilitate import substitution and create essentially new industrial facilities in Belarus to manufacture products that earlier were procured from unfriendly counties and continue to be in demand in the Union State.

“So far, 24 projects have been approved in microelectronics, aircraft building, machine tools, auto manufacturing, agricultural and road construction equipment, and other sectors,” Denis Manturov said.

Various aspects of industrial and trade integration in the Union State were also discussed. The officials noted that the Union State programme activities to shape a uniform industrial policy has been successfully completed and that the term “Russian products” has become synonymous with “Belarusian products”.

