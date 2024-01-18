Introducing Sciton MOXI™, BBL® HERO™ and Forever Clear™ BBL® Technology Now Available at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness

New technology at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness.

Discover the latest technology at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness with the arrival of Sciton MOXI™, BBL® HERO™ and Forever Clear™ BBL® to achieve natural results

With our latest devices acquired at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness we will have the ability to treat an array of skin conditions effectively.” — Erika Berckfeldt

ROGERS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, a provider of advanced cosmetic and wellness treatments, announces the addition of revolutionary new services to their range of offerings. The latest technologies, Sciton MOXI™, BBL® HERO™ and Forever Clear™ BBL® devices, have been acquired by the center, further solidifying a commitment to delivering transformative results to their clientele.

MOXI™ is a revolutionary laser system designed to address a wide array of skin concerns. This advanced technology harnesses the power of fractional laser energy, promoting collagen production, improving skin tone and texture, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. With its customizable treatment options, MOXI™ ensures that each client receives personalized care tailored to their specific needs, resulting in a refreshed and vibrant complexion. These state-of-the-art technologies provide non-invasive solutions for various skincare concerns, empowering individuals to achieve their desired appearance with minimal downtime.

The MOXI™ treatment stands out as an innovative solution, utilizing fractional laser technology to revitalize the skin's tone and texture. By stimulating collagen production and gently resurfacing the skin, MOXI™ minimizes the appearance of age spots, fine lines, and acne scars, resulting in a smoother, more youthful complexion. Patients can now experience a renewed sense of confidence, effortlessly enhancing their natural beauty.

Complementing MOXI™ is the cutting-edge BBL® system, renowned for its versatility and transformative effects. Harnessing the power of broad-spectrum light, BBL® effectively addresses multiple skin conditions such as sun damage, pigmentation irregularities, vascular lesions, and even unwanted hair. This non-invasive treatment boasts exceptional results, ensuring a clearer, more even complexion that radiates with vitality.

BENEFITS OF MOXI™?

Fast and easy: Low-to-no downtime.

Comfort: Comfortable treatments and may require anesthetic cream.

SIMPLE post care: Stay out of the sun.

Convenient: 24 HOURS post treatment makeup can be applied.

Addressing common questions related to MOXI™:

How comfortable is the treatment?

Depending on the level of treatment provided, most patients find the treatment well tolerated. A practitioner may use cooling air and recommend numbing cream to help ensure the treatment is as comfortable as possible.

How long does it take to see results?

Results vary depending on treatment goals. For the day following treatment, skin may appear red and, depending on the level of treatment, patients may see the small micro dots called “mendz” where the laser was applied. As the micro zones heal, they will darken and feel rough. Between days 3-5, the mendz will slough off, revealing the renewed skin beneath.

What to expect for post care?

Because this is a non-ablative fractionated treatment, the post care regimen is simple. Wear a moisturizing physical sunscreen and stay out of the sun. Patients may wear makeup 24 hours after your treatment.

How many treatments are needed?

This will depend on the treatment goals and level of damage. Most patients receive 3-4 corrective treatments, then often will sign up for regular maintenance treatments throughout the year.

The BBL® HERO™ and Forever Clear™ BBL® Technology by Sciton utilize advanced broadband light therapy to target various skin conditions effectively.

The BBL® HERO™ provides proven results in treating pigmentation irregularities, sun damage, age spots, and vascular lesions, while the Forever Clear™ BBL® diminishes acne, reducing inflammation and promoting healthier, clearer skin. Both technologies boast enhanced cooling mechanisms for maximum comfort during treatment, ensuring a pleasant experience for clients.

BENEFITS OF BBL® HERO™:

Superior pigmentation treatment: Effectively targets pigmented lesions, sunspots, age spots, and other pigmentation irregularities for a more even complexion.

Remarkable vascular lesion reduction: Specifically designed to address vascular lesions, such as spider veins, rosacea, and redness, promoting a clearer and healthier skin tone.

Advanced cooling system: Enhanced cooling mechanisms ensure maximum comfort during treatment, minimizing discomfort and enhancing the overall client experience.

Quick and efficient sessions: With improved speed and efficacy, BBL® Hero™ enables shorter treatment times while delivering exceptional results.

Personalized treatments: Customizable settings allow for tailored treatment options, ensuring each client receives personalized care based on the patient’s unique needs.

Addressing common questions related to BBL® HERO™:

How comfortable is the treatment?

Patients should feel minimal to no discomfort during treatment as the provider gently glides the BBL HERO handpiece across the skin. Simultaneously, a sapphire on the end of the applicator’s device will keep the skin cool and comfortable.

How long does it take?

Treatments typically take around 12 to 15 minutes to complete. For smaller areas, patients could complete a round of treatment in just 3 to 5 minutes.

How many treatments are needed?

Patients receiving BBL® HERO™ treatments can expect visible results in just 1 to 2 treatments, while less effective IPL technology often requires 5 to 6 treatments to show similar results.

What to expect for post care?

After treatment, most patients will continue to feel warm for an additional 30 to 60 minutes. Patients typically can return to normal activities immediately following treatment with BBL® HERO™. Follow the provider’s advice closely. Avoid direct sun exposure and wear sunscreen.

How many treatments are needed?

Patients receiving BBL® HERO™ treatments can expect visible results in just 1 to 2 treatments, while less effective IPL technology often requires 5 to 6 treatments to show similar results.

Regarding BBL® HERO™ as cited in NewBeauty Magazine by Chicago plastic surgeon Julius Few, MD, “The device is four times as fast as the next closest thing, which is IPL. We can treat an entire face in four minutes, and only one or two treatments are needed to see results—not four or six."

BENEFITS OF Forever Clear™ BBL®:

Effective acne management: Targets active acne by reducing inflammation and promoting skin healing, resulting in a clearer and healthier complexion.

Enhanced comfort during treatment: Incorporates an advanced cooling mechanism for enhanced comfort, allowing a pleasant experience for clients.

Minimized downtime: Gentle yet effective, Forever Clear™ BBL® treatments require little to no downtime, allowing clients to resume their daily activities immediately.

Long-lasting results: Helps prevent future acne breakouts and promotes healthier skin, leading to long-lasting improvements in skin clarity and texture.

Safe and non-invasive: Forever Clear™ BBL® provides a safe and non-invasive alternative for acne management, without the need for harsh medications or extensive recovery periods.

Addressing common questions related to Forever Clear™ BBL®:

How long does it take?

The treatment can take as little as 15 minutes, depending on the size of the area being treated.

How many treatments will are needed?

Patients can expect to see an improvement after just one treatment, but treatment time and total number of treatments needed will vary from patient to patient.

Is the treatment comfortable?

Like other BBL treatments, Forever Clear™ BBL® is non-invasive and comfortable for patients.

What is the recovery time post-procedure?

There is typically no downtime after a Forever Clear™ BBL® treatment. Most patients can wear make-up and resume normal activities immediately. It is important to wear sunscreen and stay out of direct sunlight post-treatment.

What sets the Sciton MOXI™, BBL® HERO™, and Forever Clear™ BBL® Technology apart from other similar devices on the market is their performance, versatility, and safety profile. These cutting-edge technologies offer improved speed, efficacy, and precision, ensuring optimum treatment outcomes while minimizing downtime for clients. By combining the expertise of skilled professionals with these state-of-the-art devices, clients can expect exceptional results and a truly transformative experience.

Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness takes pride in the acquisition of these groundbreaking technologies, recognizing the importance of providing clients with the latest advancements in aesthetic care.

Erika Berckfeldt, Voxy’s aesthetician, laser technician and skin health expert says, “It is a goal of mine to teach patients how to care for their skin, educate and really give them an outstanding experience to help them achieve long-term skin health and skin care goals,” she adds, “With our latest devices acquired at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness we will have the ability to treat an array of skin conditions effectively. Sciton MOXI™ laser treats a range of skin care concerns including wrinkles, uneven skin tone and sun damage. BBL® HERO™ breaks down undesirable skin issues such as wrinkles and pigmentation to produce clearer, smoother skin. Forever Clear™ BBL® treats acute acne including P. acnes cells, bacterial acne, inflammation in the skin and post-acne redness.”

"Our mission has always been to offer our clients the most advanced and effective treatments available," says founder Adrienne Easterling, PA-C." By introducing the Sciton MOXI™, BBL® HERO™ and Forever Clear™ BBL® technologies to our repertoire, we aim to redefine the possibilities in medical aesthetics and empower individuals to look and feel their best. Our expert team of skilled professionals is thrilled to bring these transformative treatments to our discerning clientele."

To learn more about the Sciton MOXI™, BBL® HERO™ and Forever Clear™ BBL® services offered at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness, or to schedule a consultation, please call (479) 274-8454. You may also schedule appointment online here: https://voxy.janeapp.com/

DISCLAIMER: Please note that these are just a few key points, and there may be additional benefits or caveats associated with Sciton MOXI™, BBL® HERO™ and Forever Clear™ BBL® that may be specific to individual cases. It is recommended to consult with a professional at Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness to determine the most suitable treatment options. The information provided in this press release is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice.

About: Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness is a boutique skin and wellness clinic dedicated to helping people feel good from the inside and out nestled in the Ozark Mountains region in Rogers, Arkansas, USA, on a mission to help individuals become the best versions of themselves. Recognized as a premier destination for those seeking innovative and personalized aesthetic and wellness solutions, the core purpose is to assist people in attaining a harmonious and confident sense of well-being, encompassing not just external appearances but inner vitality too. By combining their expertise in medical aesthetics with their commitment to wellness, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness delivers a unique and integrative approach to beauty and self-care.

With a strong focus on holistic well-being, Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness offers a comprehensive range of wellness services to complement their renowned aesthetic solutions. They understand that true beauty comes from within and believe that optimal wellness is essential for a healthy and vibrant appearance and lifestyle. Voxy’s wellness services are designed to improve overall well-being by addressing hormonal imbalances, promoting cellular rejuvenation, optimizing nutrition, and providing personalized weight loss strategies.

The Voxy experience unfolds within a warm and inviting atmosphere, where they prioritize their clients’ comfort and satisfaction above all else. Their dedicated team of highly-trained specialists remains unwaveringly committed to harnessing the latest advancements in the field, ensuring consistent, exceptional outcomes for their valued clients. Connect with Voxy Aesthetics and Wellness on Instagram @voxy_aesthetics and on Tiktok at @voxyeasthetics to stay updated on their innovative offerings and inspirational transformations.

Voxy Aesthetics’ unique approach to professional skincare