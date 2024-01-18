Senate Committee Schedule: January 18, 2024

Thursday, January 18, 2024





STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, January 18, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311

9:30 AM

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, January 18, 2024 – 9:00 AM and 1:30 PM – Room 322

9:00 AM

Full Committee Hearing

Panel – The Future of CYFD and Early Childhood Wellbeing in New Mexico

Teresa Casados, Acting Secretary, Children, Youth and Families Department

Elizabeth Groginsky, Secretary, Early Childhood Educator and Care Department

Patrick Allen, Secretary, Department of Health

Kari Armijo, Acting Secretary, Health Care Authority Department

1:30 PM

Full Committee Hearing

State Controller Role in Oversight of Deficit Spending

Mark Melhoff, DFA – Finance Control Division

State Fiscal Recovery Funds – Agency Hearing for Agencies Requiring Follow-up

Executive Session – State Fiscal Recovery Fund

