Senate Committee Schedule: January 18, 2024

Thursday, January 18, 2024


STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee. Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS


CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Thursday, January 18, 2024 – 9:30 AM – Room 311
9:30 AM
ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM
WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
To provide written comments please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
For viewing purposes only: Meeting may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
*(Click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Conservation)

Analyst Lucinda Folsom – SCONC.Analyst1@nmlegis.gov
Analyst Vickie Gabin – SCONC.Analyst2@nmlegis.gov
Committee Secretary – SCONC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Thursday, January 18, 2024 – 9:00 AM and 1:30 PM – Room 322
9:00 AM
Full Committee Hearing
     Panel – The Future of CYFD and Early Childhood Wellbeing in New Mexico
          Teresa Casados, Acting Secretary, Children, Youth and Families Department
          Elizabeth Groginsky, Secretary, Early Childhood Educator and Care Department
          Patrick Allen, Secretary, Department of Health
          Kari Armijo, Acting Secretary, Health Care Authority Department

1:30 PM
Full Committee Hearing
     State Controller Role in Oversight of Deficit Spending
          Mark Melhoff, DFA – Finance Control Division

     State Fiscal Recovery Funds – Agency Hearing for Agencies Requiring Follow-up

     Executive Session – State Fiscal Recovery Fund

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

###

