Full closure of Likelike Highway Kāne‘ohe-bound cancelled

Posted on Jan 17, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists that the full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction has been cancelled this week, due to weather conditions. Roadwork will be scheduled to a later date and a notice will be released to the public when it is finalised. The Likelike Highway Resurfacing Project will be completed following road repairs on punchlist items that include remedial and overbanding work.

  • Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wilson Tunnel and Nālani‘ehā Street from 7 p.m.,Sunday, Jan. 7, through 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 8.
  • Full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kāne‘ohe-bound direction between Nālani‘ehā Street and the Wilson Tunnel from 9 p.m.,Tuesday, Jan. 16, through 7 a.m.,Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Please follow HDOT on Facebook and Twitter for updates on roadwork schedules. All work is weather permitting.

###

