Freeway ramp closures for surface treatment begin Jan. 16

Posted on Jan 12, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists of the upcoming temporary closures of eight on-ramps and off-ramps for the High-Friction Surface Treatment Installation Project beginning Tuesday night, Jan. 16. Surface friction coating will be installed at various on-ramps and off-ramps throughout the island as a safety measure. Closures will occur overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting on the Windward side at the westbound H-3 Freeway on-ramp from Likelike Highway, and the Kailua/Mōkapu Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 14) from the eastbound H-3 Freeway. Closure details are as follows:

Full closure of the westbound H-3 Freeway on-ramp from Likelike Highway on Tuesday night, Jan. 16, through Thursday night, Jan. 18, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the Kailua/Mōkapu Boulevard off-ramp (Exit 14) from the eastbound H-3 Freeway on Tuesday night, Jan.16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Tuesday night, Jan. 16, crews will work on one ramp at a time to avoid multiple closures on the same roadway. Ramp improvements will be done at subsequent locations including the Mōkapu Interchange, Kāne‘ohe Interchange, Pu‘uloa Interchange, Hālawa Interchange, Stadium Interchange, Waiau Interchange, Palailai Interchange, and Ko Olina Interchange. As improvements progress to different locations, HDOT will keep the public informed on our social media pages, Facebook and Twitter/X, and on the HDOT roadwork page at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. The High-Friction Surface Treatment Installation Project is estimated to be completed by the end of March 2024, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to follow all traffic control signs and to check their preferred traffic applications to plan their commutes. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

