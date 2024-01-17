Submit Release
Temporary traffic signal to be installed near southern terminus of Lahaina Bypass

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises the traveling public of the installation of a temporary traffic signal near the southern terminus of the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) at mile marker 0.14, near Cut Mountain.

The temporary traffic signal will allow vehicles hauling fire debris to cross the Lahaina Bypass.

The crossing will only be for debris removal vehicles and is not open to the public. The signal will be manually controlled during work hours.

Outside of work hours, the signal will display a green light for through traffic on the Lahaina Bypass.

In addition, HDOT will restripe Honoapi‘ilani Highway near the Keawe Street intersection to safely facilitate the debris-hauling through Lahaina town. A graphic showing the new lane configuration can be seen here.

On Honoapi‘ilani Highway, between Kapunakea Road and Keawe Street (fronting the Lahaina Cannery Mall), the two southbound lanes will shift and transition into the two left-turn lanes onto Keawe Street heading to the Lahaina Bypass. The far-right southbound lane will be used to allow the public to turn right into the Lahaina Cannery Mall and for the debris removal trucks to continue on Honoapi‘ilani Highway into the restricted area. Barriers will be installed to separate the left turn lanes and the through/right-turn lane.

The route for the debris removal vehicles heading south on Honoapi‘ilani Highway is not open to the public due to existing hazards on the roadway, heavy equipment, utility work and debris hauling.

