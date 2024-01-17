Senator Fontana Announces $375K for 2 Local Projects

Allegheny County – January 17, 2024 – Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana announced two Greenway, Trails, and Recreation Program grants totaling $375,000 were awarded in the 42nd Senatorial District.

“I am happy to see this money going towards projects that will enhance our ability to enjoy the beauty of our region,” said Senator Fontana. “Our rivers and the National Aviary are enjoyed by residents and tourists alike and are part of what makes our community such a special place.”

The following projects were awarded grants:

Riverlife was awarded $250,000 for the continued reconstruction of Allegheny Landing Park, located between the Roberto Clemente and Andy Warhol bridges on the North Shore.

The National Aviary was awarded $125,000 for improvements to its historic Rose Garden and pathway.

The Greenway, Trails, and Recreation Program (GRTP) provides funds for the planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation, and repairs of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks, and beautification projects. It is funded by proceeds from the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund that the General Assembly created with Act 13 of 2012. A portion of the revenues from the Local Impact Fee paid by natural gas companies are directed to statewide programs, including GRTP.

The funds are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA). More information about Act 13 grants can be found online.