Sen. Williams, Rep. Kinkead Announce $300K+ for New Sidewalk in Ross

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund Browns Lane sidewalk connector

ROSS TOWNSHIP April 26, 2024 – Ross Township was awarded $301,984 to upgrade a bus stop and construct a new sidewalk along Browns Lane from the Toyota dealership to McKnight Road, state Rep. Emily Kinkead and state Sen. Lindsey Williams announced today.

“This money is a direct investment in pedestrian and traffic safety in our community,” said Kinkead, D-Allegheny. “After this project is complete, all of Browns Lane will be safe and accessible for pedestrian use.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to see federal dollars invested in improving pedestrian accessibility along McKnight Road,” said Williams, D-Allegheny. “This stretch in particular serves several senior high rises as well as the thousands of people who work, live, and shop along McKnight Road. The inclusion of an improved PRT bus stop in this funding is so important in ensuring safer access for riders as well as greater access to the shops and businesses that it serves. I welcome and am grateful for projects like this that emphasize neighborhood connectivity, support public transportation infrastructure, and keep our pedestrians safe.”

The money was awarded through the federal Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program, which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

###

