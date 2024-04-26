Senator Marty Flynn and State Rep Bridget Kosierowski Applaud $49.5 Million Investment in Pedestrian Access and Student Safety Across Pennsylvania by Shapiro Administration

Harrisburg, PA – April 26, 2024 – Today, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll announced investments totaling more than $49.5 million in 55 projects aimed at enhancing community resources and public accessibility throughout the Commonwealth.

“A diverse transportation network that is both accessible and safe is the cornerstone of healthy, connected communities,” said Secretary Carroll. “I am excited to see the investment in communities around the state to improve access to critical services.”

Through the Surface Transportation Block Grant program Set-Aside, also known as the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside (TA Set-Aside), the Administration has prioritized projects that improve biking and walking paths, pedestrian access to public transportation, community improvement activities, environmental mitigation projects, and trails. Moreover, awards include safe routes to school (SRTS) projects designed to create and improve alternative access to schools via new crosswalks, sidewalks, and walking paths.

“This investment in pedestrian access and safety across the Commonwealth is a crucial step towards promoting healthy and connected communities,” commented Senator Marty Flynn. “By prioritizing projects that enhance biking paths, sidewalks, and public transit access, while also focusing on student safety with new crosswalks and walking paths to schools, this initiative demonstrates a commitment to improving the quality of life for all our residents.”

Representative Kosierowski noted that these funds are the result of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s roads and bridges, internet availability, clean water projects, and investments in communities like Dickson City that have too often been left behind with infrastructure funding.

Notable awarded projects include:

Dickson City Borough – $1,500,000 to complete the remaining portion of the streetscape along Main Avenue, from Jermyn St. to Dundaff Street. The project also includes the installation of a concrete sidewalk along Enterprise Street.

Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority – $600,335 to construct a one-mile section of ADA-accessible trail and a new trailhead on the Throop/Olyphant border at the intersection of South Valley Avenue and Rock Street. The new section will link to the intersection of Valley Avenue and North Garfield Avenue in Olyphant. It will also build a pedestrian bridge near the confluence of Eddy Creek and the Lackawanna River in Olyphant, providing a ribbon of safety intertwining Throop, Olyphant, and Dickson City. Composed of a wooden deck and metal frame, the bridge will be approximately six feet wide by 120 feet long and include new abutments on both sides of the river.

PennDOT received 137 applications this round, requesting over $165 million. Selections were made based on established criteria such as safety benefits, cost-effectiveness, readiness for implementation, impact on low-income or minority communities, statewide or regional significance, integration of land use and transportation decision-making, collaboration with stakeholders, and leveraging of other projects or funding. Applications were reviewed by representatives from PennDOT, the state Department of Conservation, and Natural Resources.

For further information on the awarded projects and PennDOT’s ongoing efforts to enhance pedestrian access and safety, please visit PennDOT’s official website.