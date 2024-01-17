Japan, Republic of Korea, U.S. Navies Partner in Trilateral Maritime Exercise

Participating ships include USS Carl Vinson, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Sterett (DDG 104); Hyuga-class helicopter destroyers JS Hyuga (DDH-181), Kongo-class guided missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG-173) of the JMSDF; guided missile destroyer ROKS Sejong the Great (DDG-991) and ROKS Wang Geon (DDH-978) of the ROKN.

During the three-day event, the three maritime forces sailed together, conducted advanced maritime communication operations, maritime interdiction operations training, air combat drills, staff exchanges and integration. The allied forces last trained together in Nov. 2023.

"Our strike group welcomes the opportunity to train again and further build on our capabilities as a combined force with maritime forces from Japan and the Republic of Korea," said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, CSG-1 commander. "Sailing and flying together safely alongside our allies demonstrates our commitment to improving information sharing and working together effectively, to enhance our ability to coordinate on maritime domain awareness and other shared security interests."

The U.S. military regularly conducts exercises like these to strengthen ties among allied and partner countries. These exercises enhance combined readiness and capabilities and support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

This year marks the 71st anniversary of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Mutual Defense Treaty of 1953, and over 70 years of partnership with Japan since the 1951 Security Treaty between the U.S. and Japan.

The strike group departed San Diego on Oct. 12 for a scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. Since entering the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CSG-1 participated in the Multi-Large Deck Event and Annual Exercise 2023 in the Philippine Sea. These exercises provided opportunities to collaborate with allied forces such as the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and JMSDF to further strengthen regional cooperative efforts.

CSG-1 is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. CSG-1 is currently deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

For more news from CSG 1, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1