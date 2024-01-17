The KIVA Centers and The BarberTime Media Network Launch a Peer-Support Program With Massachusetts Barbers & Stylists
KIVA Centers sees these professionals as strong, caring, men and women who are in place to provide necessary support to those in need.”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 16 barbers and stylists throughout Massachusetts will be receiving critical training in peer-support with the help of curriculum designed by the KIVA Centers of Massachusetts. For the next 9 months, the KIVA24 Ambassador campaign will carry out KIVA’s mission to “Identify, Communicate & Distribute” key resources, and help heal those in hurt.
The BarberTime Media Network has partnered with KIVA to identify a cohort of barbers and stylists that will be trained as peer-support specialists. These new peer-support specialists will help people within their community to cope with issues ranging from domestic violence, substance abuse, and mental health issues. “The recent headlines involving domestic violence in Massachusetts makes this training even more important than ever,” according to Euan Davis, CEO of BarberTime.
Through The BarberTime Media Network platform, these barbershops & salons have communicated and distributed vital public resources, despite the growing financial challenges they face, post Covid and an unsure economy.
“KIVA Centers sees these professionals as strong, caring, men and women who are in place to provide necessary support to those in need” said Brenda Vezina, CEO of KIVA. “The position they hold cannot be underestimated nor taken for granted. KIVA24 takes this understanding and brings the missing piece these professionals needed to further service and care for their specific community”, added Vezina.
Training has begun for the Winter cohort and has brought together a class of high character, community driven people here to make a difference. A second session will join them late Spring 2024. Visit all participants “lived experience” testimonials at barbertimeplus.com/kiva24.
About KIVA: KIVA Centers is a nationally recognized peer-run and trauma-informed organization that offers training, technical assistance, and networking opportunities statewide across Massachusetts. The KIVA Centers’ focus is the development and promotion of healing communities for people experiencing different social class impacts like trauma, mental health, and substance use.
About BarberTime: The mission of BarberTime is to provide an improved branding experience for businesses, better deals for consumers, and residual income with earned benefits for participating barber/salon members.
More information and KIVA24 resources available, please visit barbertimeplus.com/kivacenters
