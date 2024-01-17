Rabid Coyote Confirmed in Charleston County; One Person Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 17, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a coyote found near N Highway 17 and Weaver Circle in Mount Pleasant, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider.

The coyote was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on Jan. 15, 2024, and was confirmed to have rabies on Jan. 16, 2024. If you believe you, someone you know or your pets have come in contact with this coyote or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Public Health Charleston office at (843) 953-4713 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer or a wildlife rehabilitator. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

This coyote is the first animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies in 2024. There have been five cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2023, six of the 78 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Charleston County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at https://scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

