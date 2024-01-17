IDPH Accepting Grant Applications for Programs to Address Sickle Cell Disease

ILLINOIS, January 17 - $750,000 total allocated for grants to as many as eight organizations

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is now accepting applications for Prevention, Care and Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease grants. A total of $750,000 has been allocated for the program. As many as eight organizations may receive grants for programs to increase comprehensive services for people with sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait. A grant to a single organization may range from $30,000 up to a maximum of $500,000.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is an inherited blood disorder that affects the ability to deliver oxygen throughout the body. SCD is a lifelong disorder that may impact all aspects of a person's health and well-being. Anyone can be affected with sickle cell disease. However, it is more common among people whose ancestors come from Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. Sickle cell disease is best managed by a comprehensive sickle cell program. This is a specialty care team with a multidisciplinary approach that includes hematology.

Sickle cell trait refers to people who carry one copy of the SCD gene, and who are not affected with sickle cell disease. Each biological parent of a person with sickle cell disease is affected or is a carrier of sickle cell trait. People with sickle cell trait benefit from information about sickle cell disease, such as how it is passed on through families.

"The Illinois Department of Public Health is excited to accept applications from organizations statewide for the prevention, care, and treatment of sickle cell disease, a serious illness that can cause lifelong health concerns," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "Caring for patients struggling with sickle cell disease has taught me that these brave individuals suffer both from the debilitating aspects of their illness but also serious stigma that can lead to negative interactions with the medical system and their community. We are excited to fund as many as eight organizations to build and grow innovative solutions to improve the health of Illinois citizens fighting sickle cell disease."

Organizations will be awarded grant funding with the goal of increasing access to any of the following: comprehensive sickle cell treatment, pain management therapies, infusion centers, mental health resources, and counseling opportunities for people with sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait.

Grant funding may also support new development or enhancement of current educational and outreach programs; the goal is to provide people with sickling disorders and trait, their families, and others (such as clinical providers, health care professionals, local public health, service providers, educators and the community) with accurate, up to date, and timely information.

This grant is competitive. All applications received will undergo a merit-based review by the IDPH grant committee. Priority will be given to established sickle cell disease community-based organizations, which serve adults and adolescents transitioning to adult care and to establishing sickle cell centers in underserved areas with larger populations of people with sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait.

This program is part of an effort to meet the goals of the Sickle Cell Prevention, Care and Treatment Program Code.

Applications will be accepted through 5:00pm on March 18, 2024, with the announcement of the grant award expected in April. Prospective applicants can apply at EGrAMS : Home (idphgrants.com); search for this program under "Current Grants" and "Health Promotion."

A technical assistance webinar is scheduled for January 29, 2024. Details are available on the Notice of Funding Opportunity (linked above). For more information about sickle cell disease and sickle cell trait, go to https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/sicklecell/index.html.