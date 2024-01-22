Celebrity TV host, interior & product designer, Jennifer Farrell, shares her publicity schedule ahead of TISE

Founder of her namesake award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer Farrell's star power is on the rise and shining brighter than ever.

The Official Launch Party for Jennifer's Livable Luxury Tile Collection and SURFACES Show Home Reveal, with Louisville Tile and TISE, will be held in booth 5613 on Thursday, January 25th at 3:00pm.

Jennifer Farrell is awarded the 2023 Top Flooring Product of the Year in Tile and Stone Award, for her Barrel Parquet floor tile with Louisville Tile.