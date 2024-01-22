Celebrity TV host, interior & product designer, Jennifer Farrell, shares her publicity schedule ahead of TISE
Founder of her namesake award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer Farrell's star power is on the rise and shining brighter than ever.
The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo is the largest North American Surface Event and has served nearly 30 years as an industry marketplace for floor covering, stone, and tile businesses to come together, seek products and
The Official Launch Party for Jennifer's Livable Luxury Tile Collection and SURFACES Show Home Reveal, with Louisville Tile and TISE, will be held in booth 5613 on Thursday, January 25th at 3:00pm.
Jennifer Farrell is awarded the 2023 Top Flooring Product of the Year in Tile and Stone Award, for her Barrel Parquet floor tile with Louisville Tile.
With a jam-packed schedule including speaking engagements, discussions, and designer tours, Jennifer Farrell’s star power is shining brighter than ever.
Television host, interior and product designer, Jennifer Farrell, who is well known as a tastemaker and style leader commented, “I’m so incredibly excited about my schedule of events at this year's TISE. Working with their marketing & events team and being part of the TISE Advisory Council, our goals have always been aligned. And has included bringing more awareness to the show and bringing the top Interior Designers to TISE - because there is no interior design that isn’t based first in the world of surfaces. Every designer needs to know what the hottest new releases are in stone, tile, and flooring – and TISE leads that exploration like no other event in the country.”
Jennifer Farrell, whose star power is shining brighter than ever in 2024, is continuously applauded for her expertise in creating acclaimed interiors. Jennifer will debut her new Livable Luxury Collection with Louisville Tile, and Jennifer’s SURFACES Show Home Concept Reveal. Building on the unrivaled success of Jennifer’s award-winning Calibu Vineyard, the top-secret concept for the new SURFACES Show Home will be unveiled on January 24. This two-year project is a full construction and design transformation project being produced by Jennifer Farrell Designs in conjunction with The International Surface Event. This unique, multi-structure property will be a vision of the future for the residential building space, showing the marriage of high-end design with changeable spaces that evolve through time, to become a forever home. Through the creative vision of Jennifer Farrell, audiences will get to experience a stunning ancient-meets-modern, self-sustaining, adaptable space working home. The International Surface Event (TISE) joins with Jennifer Farrell Designs and the other Project Partners to bring the most unique product exposure, high-profile content generation, and exceptional multi-media marketing opportunities for 2024 to 2026. Over this timeframe, the home will be released in photo-realistic virtual renderings completing a full virtual sourcing and shopping experience at project the conclusion, with the grand reveal culminating inside the showhome itself. Showcasing the ultimate luxury products and materials offered by the finest of brands, this one-of-a-kind creation will be an experience unlike any other.
TISE Marketing & Events teams commented about working with Jennifer Farrell, "Jennifer is beyond incredible and we are all grateful to have her as part of our team as she shares a first look at her Spring 2024 Collection with Louisville Tile, plus delivers an exclusive peek inside our new SURFACES Show Home Concept Reveal. Each year Jennifer not only helps to drive community engagement and traffic to our show but she is a featured presenter during our events programming, and as part of the TISE Advisory Council she helps to share the inside scoop for what the design community is missing. Jennifer always has her pulse on what is influencing our industry and what the hottest trends are in hard and soft surfaces.”
Jennifer’s first stop on her TISE publicity schedule is the PULSE Seminar on "Design Trends & Installation Techniques for Every Industry Pro," Presented by Jennifer Farrell, on Tuesday, January 23, at 2:00pm at location Islander I. Then on Thursday, January 25, Jennifer’s schedule kicks into high gear with back to back events and engagement all day long. Starting at 11:00am the TISE featured Trends Tour, hosted by Jennifer Farrell, will take a select group of show attendees on a tour of the TISE exhibit floor, as Jennifer shares a personally curated selection of some of the top trend leaders in tile, stone, and flooring. As a nationally recognized design and trend expert, she has teamed with some of the finest in luxury brands; Jennifer is a sought-after and featured keynote, presenter, and speaker and is attributed to influencing the building, flooring, and design industries trade events all across the country.
Then on Thursday, January 25th at 12:30 pm Jennifer and Louisville Tile will be the official first stop on the TISE x ASID Inside SURFACES Tour, where she will welcome ASID designer members and spend 25 mins touring participants through Louisville Tile’s booth, expansive products and design installations. Jennifer will also offer an insider's look as she debuts her Livable Luxury Collection with Louisville Tile, and her new SURFACES Show Home Concept Reveal in booth 5613. As a featured brand stop during the ASID Inside SURFACES tour, a joint venture with TISE, this tour will offer ASID designer members, free access to the show and includes a series of free tours pairing insightful educational segments with exciting brand discoveries, over a two-day events program. Jennifer will also welcome and greet tour guests on Friday, January 26 at 11:00 am, as part of the second day of tours where designers visit a total of 13 brands with the tour's official host Wendy Glaister & Shane Jones.
Jennifer shared, “I feel so honored to have been afforded the opportunity to share some of my experience in interior design with the ASID design community. I am also so proud of the collection we have created at Louisville Tile, and that our Barrel Parquet floor tile has just won 2023 Top Flooring Product of the Year in Tile and Stone. I can’t wait to share my new Livable Luxury Tile Collection with the ASID community, and with the world.”
Thursday, January 25th at 3:00pm will mark the Official Launch Party for Jennifer's Livable Luxury Tile Collection and SURFACES Show Home Reveal, with Louisville Tile and TISE in booth 5613. Guests are asked to RSVP to attend this exclusive launch.
Louisville Tile owner Crosby Hall and E.V.P. of Corporate Resources commented about Jennifer Farrell’s Livable Luxury Tile Collection launch, “I am thrilled to put Louisville Tile’s collaboration with Jennifer Farrell on the Livable Luxury Tile Collection out in the world. It brings me pride to emphasize Jennifer's remarkable talent for crafting luxurious products. We’re delighted to share that Jennifer’s Barrel Parquet floor tile has been honored as the 2023 Top Flooring Product of the Year in Tile and Stone – and believe me, we are going to celebrate it! Our entire team is ready to raise a glass with our industry peers in recognition of this accomplishment. Cheers!"
The pinnacle of Jennifer Farrell’s publicity schedule during TISE 2024 will take place on Friday, January 26, 11:30am, where Jennifer will receive the 2023 Top Flooring Product of the Year in Tile and Stone Award, for her Barrel Parquet floor tile with Louisville Tile in booth 5613.
David Graff, Jennifer’s licensing agent at SunGate Partners commented, “Very rarely is there a talent in the home décor industry that incorporates all the unique skills of Jennifer Farrell. Not only is she a talented designer, she is also an experienced product developer who has her finger on the pulse on emerging trends in the market. To top it all off she is a great marketer with undeniable star power. She has a bright future ahead of her and my business partner, David Cohen, and I are proud to be her licensing representatives. I honestly can’t wait to share all that’s next for Jennifer as her undeniable star power, exquisite luxury designs and passion for this industry is unparalleled.”
Jennifer Farrell’s Publicity Schedule at TISE
Jan 23, 2:00pm -3:00 pm - PULSE Seminar "Design Trends & Installation Techniques for Every Industry Pro," Presented by Jennifer Farrell Location: Islander I
Jan 25, 11:00am -12:00pm - Trends Tour, hosted by Jennifer Farrell
Jan 25, 12:30pm - TISE x ASID Inside SURFACES Tour | Jennifer will offer an insider's look at the debut of her Livable Luxury Collection with Louisville Tile, and her new SURFACES Show Home Concept Reveal | Booth 5613
Jan25, 3:00pm - The Official Launch Party for Jennifer's Livable Luxury Tile Collection and SURFACES Show Home Reveal, with Louisville Tile | Booth 5613
Jan 26, 11:00am -TISE x ASID Inside SURFACES Tour | Jennifer will offer an insider's look at the debut of her Livable Luxury Collection with Louisville Tile, and her new SURFACES Show Home Concept Reveal | Booth 5613
Jan 26, 11:30am - Jennifer receives the 2023 Top Flooring Product of the Year in Tile and Stone Award, for her Barrel Parquet floor tile with Louisville Tile | Booth 5613
About
Named Design Visionary 2020 by The International Surface Event, Jennifer was honored as Best of Design by Interiors California and is the recipient of the prestigious ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design. Jennifer serves on the Middleby Advisory Council and the Advisory Council for The International Surface Event. As a Celebrity designer and television host, Jennifer Farrell is a familiar face to audiences who have enjoyed her shows and designs for over two decades. Jennifer became nationally known for hosting the long-running series Find & Design and currently hosts Million Dollar House Hunters, Find Me a Beach House, and Most Amazing Homes.
Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, her work has been featured in dozens of publications, including Luxe Magazine, Interiors California, Dwell, Mountain Living, Redbook, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, House & Garden, Ventura Blvd., FCW, and Sunset. Her most popular venture has been The Jennifer Farrell Collection, featuring hundreds of furniture and décor pieces at nearly 1400 stores nationwide. Her show homes have been featured on the Dwell on Design Home Tour and the Venice Garden & Home Tour, and she was the celebrity designer for the Dwell on Design Method Home. As a spokesperson for Realtor.com and a Brand Advocate for ForeverLawn, Jennifer’s long career as a television host and celebrated designer spans dozens of popular shows, including Home Made Simple, Find Me a Vacation Home, Behind the Gates, Holiday Dream Home, Home & Family, Fox & Friends Weekend, Merge, Renovate My Family, and My Celebrity Home. Jennifer has also been a writer for Realtor.com with her real estate column “Get This Look.” She has made multiple guest appearances on The View and The Real, as well as appearances on dozens of talk shows from coast to coast. As a nationally recognized design expert and a leading influencer in the A+D community, she has teamed with some of the finest in luxury brands and a keynote presenter and speaker for building and design industry trade events all across the country. For brand/product collaborations, press, or television/public appearances please visit Jennifer’s Book Now page on her website.
The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo is the largest North American Surface Event and has served nearly 30 years as an industry marketplace for floor covering, stone, and tile businesses to come together, seek products and services, build relationships, and develop their businesses. For more information, please visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com. To view the sponsors of TISE, visit the industry association page on the event website. SURFACES is sponsored by the World Floor Covering Association; StonExpo is sponsored by the Natural Stone Institute and the Natural Stone Council; TileExpo is sponsored by the National Tile Contractors Association and the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation.
