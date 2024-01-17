Suspicious Death Investigation in Cecil County Continues

January 17, 2024

(PERRYVILLE, MD) Maryland State Police continue the investigation into the suspicious death of two juveniles who were found unresponsive in their home in Cecil County yesterday.

The deceased juveniles are identified as Skylar Alice Marie Jones, 14, and Gaige Marshall Dehaven, 10, both of Perryville. Skylar and Gaige were pronounced deceased on the scene yesterday by emergency medical service personnel from Cecil County. Cause and manner of death remain unknown after autopsy results revealed no abnormalities. Investigators are now awaiting toxicology results.

Shortly before 1:20pm yesterday, officers from the Perryville Police Department and troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the 600 block of Cole Street in Perryville after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a 12-year-old girl, later determined to be the sister of the two juveniles. The sister reported her brother and sister were suffering from an unknown medical condition. She later told police that she came home and found her siblings unconscious on their bedroom floor. Police believe there was no one else in the home at the time.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region responded to the scene. Crime scene technicians from the Forensics Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence. Maryland Child Protective Services was contacted and also responded.

A search and seizure warrant was obtained for the house. Investigators located drug paraphernalia in the home along with other items of evidentiary value.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region continue the investigation with the assistance of officers from the Perryville Police Department. The investigation is active and ongoing.

