DMPED Issues RFP for Redevelopment of the Chevy Chase Civic Site

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to redevelop the Chevy Chase Civic Site Neighborhood Library and Community Center. The RFP requires a new library, community center, and housing to be developed onsite. The project is located at 5601 and 5625 Connecticut Avenue NW.

“With the Chevy Chase Civic Site, we have the opportunity to create a civic site that is a model of how public facilities can be developed to create a vibrant, mixed-use community space that includes neighborhood-serving amenities and much-needed housing,” said Deputy Mayor Nina Albert. “We are grateful to the Department of Parks and Recreation and the DC Public Library for their strong partnership and support as we work together to deliver beautiful, co-located facilities that reflect the needs and preferences of the Chevy Chase Community.”

Mayor Bowser has secured $44 million in capital investments for the redevelopment project. Once DMPED selects a developer, the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) and the DC Public Library (DCPL) will work with the developer on plans to deliver a new library and community center to the Chevy Chase Community.

The 2021 Comprehensive Plan and the 2022 Chevy Chase Small Area Plan laid the planning framework for redevelopment of the project. The site was also identified as an opportunity to add much-needed housing, including affordable housing, in Ward 3’s Rock Creek West area.

The Chevy Chase Civic Site RFP was developed utilizing the “OurRFP” process, a Mayoral Initiative that incorporates community engagement early in the RFP process. The “OurRFP” process for the Chevy Chase Civic Site occurred in the Fall of 2023.

To view the RFP and learn more about the Chevy Chase site redevelopment, visit https://dmped.dc.gov/page/chevy-chase-civic-site.



CONTACT:

Benjamin Fritsch (DMPED) – (202) 308-8640; [email protected]