Podcast: How can we close the skills gap? Quality apprenticeships and the future of work
Podcast series: Global challenges – Global solutions
The world of work is undergoing profound change. These changes are creating skills gaps, mismatches and shortages that are resulting in unfilled jobs and lost productivity. To close this skills gap, the ILO’s social partners -- governments, employers, and workers— have adopted a sweeping new international labour standard focused on updating its approach to skills and quality apprenticeships.