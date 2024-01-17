Submit Release
Livestock Reports and Payments Due March 1

Montanans have until March 1 to report the number of each type of livestock they own and to pay the per capita fees set yearly by the Montana Board of Livestock.

This is the first year the payment due date has been March 1. The Board of Livestock has also changed per capita fee rates this year.

Livestock owners must report and pay for what they own as of February 1, 2024. If you reported last year but no longer own livestock, you still need to submit a reporting form to let us know your livestock count is zero.

Owners can report and pay online through the department’s TransAction Portal at https://MTRevenue.gov/livestock.

Owners preferring a paper reporting form can download one at MTRevenue.gov, or call (406) 444-6900 for assistance.

