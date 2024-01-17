LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY REALTOR® KAROLINA BAKER EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
My MRP certification allows me to have the knowledge to assist all service members, including the disabled. My unwavering commitment is to also acknowledge police officers and firefighters.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karolina Baker is a Real Estate Agent with ‘Building The Bluegrass Realty’ covering the Central Kentucky area, and she earned her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR) on October 28th 2014. She was recognized by the National Association of Professional Women as the 'Woman of the Year' in 2010 and 2011, due to her demonstrated excellence and dedication within her profession. The National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) defines success as "owning your own power."
— Karolina Baker
Karolina was born in Yugoslavia and came to the United States at age 11, settling in Duluth, Minnesota. She moved to Kentucky in 1996 because she discovered that the University of Kentucky offered great in-state tuition. “I absolutely love living here because of the great climate, the four seasons, all the beautiful greenery and the wonderful, kind people. It’s the true essence of southern hospitality! I am an extremely proud mom, I’m blessed and grateful to have three beautiful, successful grown children – Alexander, Jovan and Sofia, who now have their own beautiful families. My sons are University of Kentucky graduates, and my daughter is a Georgetown College graduate. My kids have always been my courage, inspiration and true joy in life. I am also very happily married to a wonderful man from Kentucky!”
Karolina is very passionate about our military, police officers, firefighters and first-responders. She says, "I've always had compassion for the military because of the tremendous sacrifices they make. I want to gladly give back to the military, so getting my MRP certification allows me to have the knowledge to assist all service members, including the disabled. My unwavering commitment is to also acknowledge the deserving people in service to our community, which include police officers and firefighters.”
Karolina loves people and therefore it is her pleasure to serve them. Giving back in such a small way, simply saying ‘thank you’ for putting your life at risk for the safety of others is truly commendable, to say the least. Our military is the reason we are able to have the freedom to live our lives wherever our dreams take us. And, of course, the number one dream for most people is to have a place to call ‘home.’
Karolina has tremendous respect for her local police officers and firefighters. “They are our first-line of defense right here in our community. Until something happens that affects us, we don’t always realize what an extremely difficult and dangerous profession it is. Imagine never knowing what can happen every time you pull someone over or respond to a domestic violence call? Not only that, but they are often underappreciated when it comes to getting their fair share of recognition. Firefighters are often overlooked when it comes to being rewarded. They are, by nature, people who are inclined to take action when others are in danger. They put their lives on the line every single day they are called to a site by running into burning buildings, rescuing and saving lives, all at the expense of their own life.”
Karolina has been very successful in all areas of her life and is one of the most trusted realtors in Kentucky. She says, "aside from being a beautiful place to raise children, Kentucky is a 'hidden gem.' In fact, a Southern Living magazine listed three Kentucky attractions - Mammoth Cave National Park, the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and the Red River Gorge – as the Seven Wonders of the South!” Also, Keeneland Association, Inc., is an equine business based in Lexington, Kentucky. It includes two distinct divisions: the Keeneland Race Course, a Thoroughbred racing facility, and Keeneland Sales, a horse auction complex. It is also known for its reference library. Also, in 2009, the Horseplayers Association of North America introduced a rating system for 65 Thoroughbred racetracks in North America. Keeneland was ranked #1 of the top ten tracks. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1986.
For people who enjoy a different adventure, Lexington has the Red Mile Gaming & Racing Casino, which includes Frankie's Bar & Grill, Center Bar, Red Bar and Wager's Burgers & Brews.
Karolina has been an avid supporter of the non-profit Christian radio station K-LOVE for two decades and will continue to do so forever. https://www.klove.com/ She says, “The music is so inspirational and in between the music there are amazing testimonies where people have shared their stories and how it has changed their lives.”
For more information about Karolina Baker, please visit these sites:
https://www.facebook.com/karolina.baker.5
https://www.linkedin.com/in/karolina-baker-05762036/
https://www.buildingthebluegrass.com/agent-profile/karolina-baker-108273355
Media Contact:
Karolina Baker
Building The Bluegrass Realty
(859) 913-4138
kbaker@ky-realty.com
Karolina Baker
Building The Bluegrass Realty
+1 859-913-4138
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn