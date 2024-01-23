MyDNAMatrix, A Personal Learning Platform from Mosaic Solutions, Expands Global Footprint
Mosaic Solutions, a leader in behavioral benchmarking, announces its official entry into the U.S. market, a significant milestone in its expansion strategy.
It's critical for people to understand their profiles to better leverage their strengths when technology can take away one’s career virtually overnight. It becomes important to know themselves!”PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a footprint spanning continents, Mosaic's Neuroscience-based assessment has been successfully transforming lives and organizations worldwide. We are excited to bring this innovation to the U.S. market, especially in an era of rapid change and unprecedented job market uncertainty. MyDNAMatrix is poised to transform how we approach careers as the future of jobs becomes increasingly challenging to predict, and with so many jobs changing, countless individuals are grappling with the challenge of navigating this shifting landscape. Jobs are disappearing even as you read this, underscoring the urgency for a paradigm shift in career planning and management.
— W. Gwilym - Tai Tarian
MyDNAMatrix is a solution tailored to address these challenges and pave the way to contemporary career planning and navigation, creating economic sustainability by dismantling barriers and biases through an inclusive and humanized approach to the workplace. Traditional career planning resources have become obsolete, leaving individuals vulnerable and reactive during career disruption. Mark Tully, President and Co-Founder of MyDNAMatrix of Mosaic Solutions, highlights the critical need to equip individuals for an ever-evolving job market:
"If the current job market appears uncertain, it's worth considering the uncertainties that may arise in the coming decades. Students and young adults today face a unique set of circumstances vastly different from previous generations. They are tasked with planning for careers that do not yet exist."
In today's rapidly evolving job market, new career opportunities are emerging while others are changing or disappearing. This means that the skills and qualifications that are relevant today may need to be updated in the future. Students pursuing education for a specific career may find that the job they are preparing for no longer exists or has undergone significant changes when they enter the workforce. Hence, students and young adults must be ready for the dynamic nature of the job market as they have decades of work ahead of them.
Despite the unpredictability, complexity, and upheaval of the job market, each person's fundamental truth remains constant. This truth is present in every job, even those that have not yet been imagined. This truth is known as behavioral DNA, meaning behavior - not skills or qualifications - determines performance. Skills and qualifications may change over time, but behavior endures. MyDNAMatrix uses a neuroscience-based approach to identify each person's unique behavioral characteristics and match them with the behavior-driven requirements of a job to create their "Career DNA." To better explain this concept, we recognize that every job has specific behavioral demands necessary to perform its tasks; we call this the job's "DNA." At the core of MyDNAMatrix's methodology is the use of PRISM® Brain Mapping, a widely recognized neuroscience-based assessment tool that accurately identifies the behavioral DNA of individuals and develops a behavioral DNA profile for any job, even for those that do not yet exist.
Neuroscience-based assessments can be compared to a personal GPS, as they allow for accurate self-understanding and help individuals align with a purpose-driven career. Tully emphasizes that empowering individuals with this level of self-knowledge through modern technology enables them to find jobs and careers that suit them, regardless of disruptions in their career path. This will also allow them to fit into emerging jobs and careers, creating a future full of hope and potential because they can now access the necessary tools to transition well.
Behavioral DNA does not have anything to do with intellect but significantly impacts job performance. Neuroscience is a great equalizer that unleashes untapped talent, providing hope to employers and economies grappling with skill gaps and talent shortages. MyDNAMatrix aims to break down barriers, biases, and self-imposed limitations, driving the industry 4.0 economy forward with the full participation of all, including underserved communities. Mark Tully's vision is to use modern neuroscience to unlock the untapped potential of underserved communities, making high-skilled jobs accessible to those previously excluded.
The true potential of neuroscience is realized when it converges with technology, creating a neuroscience-based AI-driven career coach. This innovation makes impactful career coaching accessible and affordable for all, rendering career coaching an opportunity accessible to everyone, not just the privileged few. President and co-founder Mark Tully envisions an ongoing quest to elevate the human experience: "Our commitment lies in empowering, exciting, and inspiring individuals to realize their full potential. We seek collaboration with technology partners to make this vision a reality."
About Mosaic Solutions:
Mosaic Solutions aims to humanize workforce development, eliminating barriers and biases while boosting economic mobility by unlocking and harnessing individual talents through the Mosaic DNA Matrix. As we encourage individuals to "let your brain lead your way," we recognize that neuroscience is the linchpin in humanizing career exploration and planning. By embracing a brain-based approach, individuals gain a firm grip on their futures, fortified with the confidence to explore uncharted territory. Everyone possesses a unique set of innate traits, the Career DNA Matrix, which becomes their currency in an ever-changing job market.
In a world where jobs may vanish or transform overnight, individuals deserve more than guesswork in making career decisions.
To usher career exploration and management into the modern era, data-driven insights are indispensable, and neuroscience makes this transformation possible. What's genuinely exhilarating is that neuroscience is no longer an abstract science; it's now within reach, affordable, and accessible to all. This heralds a new age of equal opportunity where we can democratize high-skilled, high-paying jobs for everyone.
Mark P. Tully
Mosaic Solutions
Mark@mosaicsolutions.consulting
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube