Consumer Alert - Former Licensed Vehicle Dealer, Big Q Auto, Forfeits Surety Bond

CANADA, January 17 - Released on January 17, 2024

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is informing consumers that the bond issued to 102069557 Saskatchewan Ltd. dba Big Q Auto has been demanded and paid. Consumers who suffered a financial loss as a result of their vehicle transaction with Big Q Auto may be eligible to file a claim for financial loss. 

Big Q Auto operated as a licensed vehicle dealer in Wynyard, Saskatchewan until November 24, 2022.

A bond is a sum of money that a bonding company agrees to pay if the licensee - in this case Big Q Auto - contravenes The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act or The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Regulations. A bond is a licensing requirement for vehicle dealers in Saskatchewan.

To determine claim eligibility, consumers are required to provide a signed claim form and supporting documentation to substantiate their financial loss. 

For more information, please contact the Consumer Protection Division via email at branch.consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca or phone 306-787-5550. Claims must be submitted by February 17, 2024.

For information about the decision to demand the bond, visit: https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/regulated-businesses-persons/businesses/vehicle-dealers/regulatory-actions.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Margherita Vittorelli
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority
Regina
Phone: 306-798-4160
Email: margherita.vittorelli2@gov.sk.ca

