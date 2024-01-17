Province, Physicians Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

CANADA, January 18 - Released on January 17, 2024

The provincial government and the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) have reached a tentative four-year contract agreement for the period April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2026.

"We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement for a fair and competitive compensation package that supports our ongoing retention and recruitment efforts," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "We value the physicians in our province and appreciate the commitment and dedication they have shown over the past number of years."

SMA President Dr. Annette Epp noted the tentative agreement is still subject to a ratification vote.

"The SMA Board of Directors is recommending that members accept the tentative agreement which addresses priorities raised by physicians during the negotiations.," Dr. Epp said.

Details of the agreement will not be released until the ratification process has been completed. The ratification vote closes February 2.

