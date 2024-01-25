Valor Hospitality Partners Joins Forces With DailyPay, Providing U.S. 'Hotelitarians’ With Impactful Financial Benefit
Leading Provider of On-Demand Pay Enables Valor Hospitality to Continue Elevating Its Workplace Experience for EmployeesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valor Hospitality Partners, a full-service hotel management acquisition and development company, has partnered with DailyPay to provide additional benefits to their employees—known as ‘hotelitarians.’ DailyPay is the leading provider of on-demand pay and through this partnership, Valor’s United States employees have an additional benefit, boosting financial wellness: on-demand pay.
DailyPay is a critical financial wellness benefit that enables employees to access their pay as they earn it to pay bills, spend, invest, and save on their own schedules. As employees work, they can also track how much they’ve earned in real-time. This visibility into their up-to-date earnings empowers them to make the best financial decisions for themselves and their families.
As Valor continues to grow its portfolio of more than 25 hospitality projects in the United States, benefits like DailyPay allow the organization to simultaneously expand its network of ‘hotelitarians’ and offer competitive benefits like on-demand pay. Headquartered in Atlanta, Valor manages more than 95 projects globally and is dedicated to the highest quality service for employees, property management and guests.
“We are committed to a high standard of excellence in everything that we do as an organization,” said Craig Strickler, president of Americas for Valor Hospitality. “Utilizing DailyPay allows for us to extend that standard to each of our hotelitarians to ensure occupational, financial and personal wellness.”
Dedicated to supporting its employees and creating a desirable work environment, Valor Hospitality Partners is proud to offer a robust employee benefits package for its employees. In addition to DailyPay, benefits include a Hotel Discount Program, tuition reimbursement, generous PTO, food and beverage discounts, Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, and other supplemental options, and a 401(k) match, among others.
To learn more about Valor’s continued growth and domestic job opportunities, visit their careers page.
###
About Valor Hospitality Partners
Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hotel underwriting, acquisition, development, management, and asset management company. With more than 90 hospitality projects in its international portfolio, Valor Hospitality offers an array of services, including site selection, product and brand selection, entitlements, financing solutions, conceptual design, construction and project management, procurement, technical services, pre-opening, and operations management. Valor also provides consulting services on a wide range of project scenarios, including working with new or existing ownership groups on reviewing site selection, assessing feasibility studies and project budgets, compiling project budgets, and underwriting. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com, connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About DailyPay, Inc.
DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America’s leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis and Belfast. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.
Valor Hospitality Media Contact:
Alyssa Benson, Crowe PR
abenson@crowepr.com
DailyPay Media Contacts:
Adriana Ball
adriana.ball@dailypay.com
David Schwarz
DailyPay
david.schwarz@dailypay.com