B.C. taking action to support new resource-sector jobs

CANADA, January 17 - Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests –

“The future of our forest industry relies on new, innovative ways to maximize the value we receive from every tree harvested in British Columbia. Companies like the San Group and Richmond Plywood, through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund, are investing not only in their future, they’re helping build a new future for our forests and all those who rely on them.”

Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development –

“People in rural communities continue to deliver so many of the things we need to survive, from food, to energy, to homes. Supporting manufacturers to upgrade and diversify their operations means we all get more value out of our natural resources and better jobs, which, in turn, makes for more prosperous, resilient B.C. communities and a brighter future for our whole province.”

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough –

“Richmond Plywood is a homegrown company and has been employing members of our community for over six decades. The funding from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund will help create even more positions and ensure people have good, sustainable family-supporting jobs.”

Kelly Sampson, director, Coast Tsimshian Resources LP –

“We are grateful for the financial support provided by the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund. In addition to creating jobs, the chipping operation will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions associated with pile burning and reduce wildfire risk by decreasing potential fuel sources in the bush.”

Nick Arkle, CEO, Gorman Group –

“With the rapidly changing log profile and reduced available volume of the regional timber supply in the Revelstoke area, Downie Timber is having to adapt quickly, increasing its focus on second-growth logs to protect over 229 direct jobs. We greatly appreciate the support given through the BCMJF; it has contributed in a very significant way to a capital project that helps adjust to this new reality.”

Peterson Cheung, vice-president of operations, Sunrise Engineering & Manufacturing Inc. –

“Sunrise has been providing industry-leading solutions to our valuable customers throughout North America since 1981. The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund will assist us with upgrading our aging machining centres with new, advanced equipment, providing Sunrise with the latest machining technologies and capabilities for maintaining our competitiveness in the custom-manufacturing sector.”

Isaac Jenkins, general manager, Access Precision Machining Ltd. –

“Receiving support from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund enables the continuing scale up and growth of our business. The funding will support our ability to complete multiple international projects with advanced manufacturing services and create up to 18 high-quality jobs. We are excited to continue to support the growth of the beautiful Shuswap region.”

Andrew Rielly, managing partner, Yarrow Wood (2012) Inc. –

“This investment will modernize Yarrow Wood so that we can provide a more complete variety of services to our customers. In addition to that, we will be adding employees, and our existing workers will have an opportunity to advance their capabilities and move into higher skilled jobs. We greatly appreciate the support from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund.”

Will Duggan, president, C.W. Creative Woodcraft Ltd. –

“This funding will be used to enhance our operational capabilities through the expansion of our existing facility, and the acquisition of new machinery. We are extremely grateful for the support from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund. The program contribution will help Creative Woodcraft Ltd. to increase production, optimize resource utilization, reduce waste and provide secure employment opportunities within our community.”