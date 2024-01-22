Rhoda Weiss Named to National List of Outstanding Health Care Leaders
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading industry publication, once again named Rhoda Weiss, Ph.D. to its 2023 national list of “Great Healthcare Leaders to Know.” Dr. Weiss is president of Los-Angeles based Rhoda Weiss Consulting Group and Chair of both Health Market Leaders and BetterTogether.Health.
She was selected among 80 leaders from across the country who are “expertly navigating the ever-changing landscape of modern healthcare,” stated Becker’s Hospital Review. “During this unprecedented era in health care, strong leaders are guiding organizations to new heights.”
The list celebrates leaders for the strides they’ve made in innovation, inclusivity, access to quality care, digital technology, novel care delivery approaches and creative care solutions to shape the future of health care.
“I’m deeply honored to be included among those included for setting and achieving innovations and leading what’s new, next and best in health care,” says Dr. Weiss.
Dr. Weiss was cited for decades of national leadership in strategy, marketing, branding, public relations, organizational name changes, crisis management and more. Pioneer and innovator in these areas as well as in coalition building and advising executives and boards, in her career she’s traveled millions of miles speaking and consulting to hundreds of organizations in 49 states and globally. Other honorees include entrepreneur and Shark Tank panelist Mark Cuban and top executives from Google Health, Mayo Clinic, Amazon, Stanford Health Care, Mayo Clinic and many other prestigious organizations.
In 2012 she formed and chairs AMA Executive Summit for Chief Marketing & Communications Officers from what is today the nation’s 100+ largest health systems sharing expertise, perspectives and insights. In March 2020 as the pandemic widened, she created Health Market Leaders weekly calls representing the majority of U.S. hospitals and associations to discuss challenges, solutions and resources now with over 210 calls and counting.
In early 2020, seeing people delay or going without needed healthcare and fearful of a “silent epidemic” of late stage, preventable disease in a county of 10 million, she engaged Los Angeles’ largest, most iconic health systems in bettertogether.health for public service campaigns encouraging people to put health first and access care when needed. The coalition of Cedars-Sinai, Dignity Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Providence and UCLA Health earned the Los Angeles Business Journal award for Best Collaboration.
Additionally, she volunteered to help Cleveland Clinic create and implement the large #MaskUp national masking campaign, engaging more than 125 health systems representing thousands of hospitals in the effort. With guns the leading cause of childhood death, she also volunteered to assist Northwell Health engage thousands of hospitals and create materials for the child safety campaign asking families to lock up guns when children are present. Her body of work over the last decades has been awarded scores of national and regional awards in multiple categories.
Dr. Weiss is a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Chiefs of Staff National Civic Leader and co-chairs Becker’s Healthcare Spring and Fall C-Suite Conferences, where she has interviewed hundreds of CEO keynotes. Past leadership includes AHA (American Hospital Association) Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD) National Founding Chair, PRSA National Chair & CEO of more than 30,000 professional and student members, Women in Health Administration (WHA) Founder and President, AHA Society for Healthcare Marketing & Public Relations National President and Healthcare Public Relations & Marketing Association President. National honors include 80 Great U.S. Leaders in Healthcare the last two years, PRSA National Gold Anvil lifetime achievement award, Health Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, Educators Academy Ferguson Award, SHSMD Leadership Excellence Inaugural Award, U.S. Air Force Distinguished Public Service Award highest civilian honor, UCLA Extension Distinguished Faculty Award, Legends in Public Relations national honors, 24 U.S. Women to Know in Healthcare and WHA Woman of the Year.
A prolific writer, she was Marketing Health Services editor and columnist, Health Progress columnist, authored the Managing Health Care Reform: Ideas for Leaders book and taught marketing, public relations and fund raising at UCLA Extension, American Marketing Association and others. Kellogg Foundation Fellow and National Security Forum Participant and Mentor, she’s been quoted extensively in national media like Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Crain’s Business, Modern Healthcare, Reuters, AP, Corporate Counsel, CFO, Washington Times, Baltimore Sun, Detroit Free Press, Inc, Public Radio, HealthLeaders, Business Journals, Becker’s Hospital Review and many more.
Her client list is a who’s who of the best known healthcare organizations. Her dissertation and extensive database on organizational name changes led to extensive work on rebranding nationally. She has led government initiatives like a public diplomacy program for Congressional members partnering with the State Department and workshops for FEMA, Homeland Security, other agencies and the military.
She chairs City of Santa Monica We Are Santa Monica Fund Advisory Board. Board service has also included UHA Health Insurance Hawaii, Global Alliance of Public Relations and Communications Management, Donate (organ-tissue) Life America, Easter Seals, Juvenile Justice Connection Project, Santa Monica History Museum, St. Francis Hospice, U.S. Air Force Entertainment Industry Advisory Board, Air Force Association Communications Task Force Chair, James Doolittle Chapter Vice President and UCLA Extension Transformational Leadership, Strategic Planning, Healthcare Management, Diversity, Inclusion & Access and Marketing-Public Relations boards. Part of Detroit Homecoming expats revitalizing their hometown, she has BA in journalism from Michigan State University (presented graduation valedictorian address), MA in psychology and Ph.D. in Leadership & Change from Antioch University; certificates from University of California, Berkeley Network for Healthcare Executives and University of Michigan Executive Leadership Institutes. Rhoda is accredited in public relations (APR) and a member of PRSA College of Fellows.
https://hospitalstogether.com
https://healthmarketleaders.com
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/great-healthcare-leaders-to-know-2023.html
https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2020/11/25/more-health-systems-join-national-maskup-campaign
Rhoda Weiss
She was selected among 80 leaders from across the country who are “expertly navigating the ever-changing landscape of modern healthcare,” stated Becker’s Hospital Review. “During this unprecedented era in health care, strong leaders are guiding organizations to new heights.”
The list celebrates leaders for the strides they’ve made in innovation, inclusivity, access to quality care, digital technology, novel care delivery approaches and creative care solutions to shape the future of health care.
“I’m deeply honored to be included among those included for setting and achieving innovations and leading what’s new, next and best in health care,” says Dr. Weiss.
Dr. Weiss was cited for decades of national leadership in strategy, marketing, branding, public relations, organizational name changes, crisis management and more. Pioneer and innovator in these areas as well as in coalition building and advising executives and boards, in her career she’s traveled millions of miles speaking and consulting to hundreds of organizations in 49 states and globally. Other honorees include entrepreneur and Shark Tank panelist Mark Cuban and top executives from Google Health, Mayo Clinic, Amazon, Stanford Health Care, Mayo Clinic and many other prestigious organizations.
In 2012 she formed and chairs AMA Executive Summit for Chief Marketing & Communications Officers from what is today the nation’s 100+ largest health systems sharing expertise, perspectives and insights. In March 2020 as the pandemic widened, she created Health Market Leaders weekly calls representing the majority of U.S. hospitals and associations to discuss challenges, solutions and resources now with over 210 calls and counting.
In early 2020, seeing people delay or going without needed healthcare and fearful of a “silent epidemic” of late stage, preventable disease in a county of 10 million, she engaged Los Angeles’ largest, most iconic health systems in bettertogether.health for public service campaigns encouraging people to put health first and access care when needed. The coalition of Cedars-Sinai, Dignity Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Providence and UCLA Health earned the Los Angeles Business Journal award for Best Collaboration.
Additionally, she volunteered to help Cleveland Clinic create and implement the large #MaskUp national masking campaign, engaging more than 125 health systems representing thousands of hospitals in the effort. With guns the leading cause of childhood death, she also volunteered to assist Northwell Health engage thousands of hospitals and create materials for the child safety campaign asking families to lock up guns when children are present. Her body of work over the last decades has been awarded scores of national and regional awards in multiple categories.
Dr. Weiss is a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Chiefs of Staff National Civic Leader and co-chairs Becker’s Healthcare Spring and Fall C-Suite Conferences, where she has interviewed hundreds of CEO keynotes. Past leadership includes AHA (American Hospital Association) Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD) National Founding Chair, PRSA National Chair & CEO of more than 30,000 professional and student members, Women in Health Administration (WHA) Founder and President, AHA Society for Healthcare Marketing & Public Relations National President and Healthcare Public Relations & Marketing Association President. National honors include 80 Great U.S. Leaders in Healthcare the last two years, PRSA National Gold Anvil lifetime achievement award, Health Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, Educators Academy Ferguson Award, SHSMD Leadership Excellence Inaugural Award, U.S. Air Force Distinguished Public Service Award highest civilian honor, UCLA Extension Distinguished Faculty Award, Legends in Public Relations national honors, 24 U.S. Women to Know in Healthcare and WHA Woman of the Year.
A prolific writer, she was Marketing Health Services editor and columnist, Health Progress columnist, authored the Managing Health Care Reform: Ideas for Leaders book and taught marketing, public relations and fund raising at UCLA Extension, American Marketing Association and others. Kellogg Foundation Fellow and National Security Forum Participant and Mentor, she’s been quoted extensively in national media like Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Crain’s Business, Modern Healthcare, Reuters, AP, Corporate Counsel, CFO, Washington Times, Baltimore Sun, Detroit Free Press, Inc, Public Radio, HealthLeaders, Business Journals, Becker’s Hospital Review and many more.
Her client list is a who’s who of the best known healthcare organizations. Her dissertation and extensive database on organizational name changes led to extensive work on rebranding nationally. She has led government initiatives like a public diplomacy program for Congressional members partnering with the State Department and workshops for FEMA, Homeland Security, other agencies and the military.
She chairs City of Santa Monica We Are Santa Monica Fund Advisory Board. Board service has also included UHA Health Insurance Hawaii, Global Alliance of Public Relations and Communications Management, Donate (organ-tissue) Life America, Easter Seals, Juvenile Justice Connection Project, Santa Monica History Museum, St. Francis Hospice, U.S. Air Force Entertainment Industry Advisory Board, Air Force Association Communications Task Force Chair, James Doolittle Chapter Vice President and UCLA Extension Transformational Leadership, Strategic Planning, Healthcare Management, Diversity, Inclusion & Access and Marketing-Public Relations boards. Part of Detroit Homecoming expats revitalizing their hometown, she has BA in journalism from Michigan State University (presented graduation valedictorian address), MA in psychology and Ph.D. in Leadership & Change from Antioch University; certificates from University of California, Berkeley Network for Healthcare Executives and University of Michigan Executive Leadership Institutes. Rhoda is accredited in public relations (APR) and a member of PRSA College of Fellows.
https://hospitalstogether.com
https://healthmarketleaders.com
https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/great-healthcare-leaders-to-know-2023.html
https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2020/11/25/more-health-systems-join-national-maskup-campaign
Rhoda Weiss
Rhoda Weiss, Inc.
+1 310-945-6730
rhoda@rhodaweiss.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
PRSA National Gold Anvil lifetime achievement award