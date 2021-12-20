Award-Winning BetterTogether.Health Campaign Heroes Timely Access to Care Returned Them to What They Love Most

BetterTogether.Health Campaign - We Love A Healthy LA Connor Joe - Testicular Cancer Survivor BetterTogether.Health founder Rhoda Weiss and NBA all time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Prominent Health Systems Continue Giant Multimedia Campaign: “Get Back to Your Doctor. Your Health. Your Joy. Because We Love A Healthy L.A.”

BetterTogether.Health unites UCLA Health, Providence, Keck Medicine of USC, Dignity Health and Cedars-Sinai to create ongoing public service messages for betterment of health in their communities.” — Rhoda Weiss, PhD, Campaign Founder & Chair / Rhoda Weiss Consulting Group

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedars-Sinai, Dignity Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Providence and UCLA Health Continue Multimedia Campaign: “Get Back to Your Doctor. Your Health. Your Joy. Because We Love A Healthy L.A.”Five of Los Angeles County’s largest nonprofit health systems with hundreds of hospitals, clinics and facilities unveiled the newest campaign for their BetterTogether.Health coalition. With a mission to convince Angelenos to put health first and access care when needed, the educational campaign features everyday patient heroes with the theme: “Get Back to Your Doctor. Your Health. Your Joy. Because We Love A Healthy L.A.”UCLA Health, Providence, Keck Medicine of USC, Dignity Health and Cedars-Sinai pivoted from last year’s campaign of empty beaches, freeways and landmarks to today painting an authentic, intimate mosaic of 11 Angelenos (described below) who overcame health challenges, thanks to timely access to preventive care. From athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs to mom of newborn triplets, artist and priest, their moving stories are everyday symbols of strength, inspiration and hope. The campaign takes you inside the lives of these courageous heroes who overcame challenges of serious disease and returned to what they love most.BetterTogether.Health was formed and is led by Rhoda Weiss, Ph.D., president, Rhoda Weiss Consulting Group . Weiss brought the group together in March 2020 when it became apparent to her—long-time national healthcare leader—that people were delaying accessing care which could result in serious health consequences. Among issues driving this newest campaign are healthcare professionals who continue seeing people not seeking timely, preventive and life-saving services, health screenings and medical assistance when critical to do so. Unfortunately, too often results are late-stage cancers, advanced heart disease, debilitating strokes and other serious medical conditions.Rather than each health system individually addressing the “silent sub-pandemic” of those requiring but avoiding timely medical services, they remain committed to tackle head-on a public health crisis resulting in avoidable health consequences. For nearly two years, they remain united to reach out and let people know they are committed to saving lives and maintaining optimal health of communities they serve.“We are confident these efforts make a positive difference in community health. This collaboration of health systems is not only extraordinary, it provides critical information in meeting a challenge beyond anything any of us ever experienced,” says Kevin Manemann, Chief Executive, Providence Southern California.BetterTogether.Health includes messages on multi-language TV and radio, billboards, buses, malls, newspapers, magazines, digital, social media and more. Combining resources demonstrates the organizations are in this together, accomplish more together and will get through this together.“The health of our Los Angeles community is our top priority. We are here to ensure everyone has access to the preventive healthcare and medical treatment they need to live to their full potential,” says Johnese Spisso, President, UCLA Health and CEO, UCLA Health System.Patient health and safety are top priorities for every healthcare provider.“As people return to work, school and family gatherings we are still concerned they have not returned to their annual screenings or health interventions. We must continue to engage our communities to put their health and well-being first,” says Julie Sprengel, President, Southern California Division, Dignity Health Hospitals.Emergencies don’t stop and neither do hospitals providing emergency care 24/7. Getting to a hospital quickly for heart attacks and strokes is critical and saves lives. Those exhibiting serious symptoms like chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness in one side of the body or severe headache should seek medical care immediately.“There’s concern patients with serious conditions are putting off critical treatment. We know that seeking immediate care for heart attacks and strokes can be life-saving and may minimize long-term effects. Our hospitals and health providers are ready and open to serve your needs,” says Rodney Hanners, CEO, Keck Medicine of USC.It is also critical for children to stay on schedule for vaccinations, including measles and whooping cough vaccines. These highly contagious diseases could become a public health issue if not addressed. Immunizations protect children and those around them from diseases caused by bacteria or viruses.“Receiving timely treatment by skilled medical professionals is essential to helping achieve for our patients and communities the best possible outcomes. Please do not delay getting your healthcare. We encourage you to call a trusted healthcare provider, your doctor’s office, hospital or urgent care center,” says Tom Priselac, President & CEO, Cedars-SinaiBetterTogether.Health unites health systems and creates messages for betterment of health in their communities. Creator and leader Rhoda Weiss, Ph.D., president, Rhoda Weiss Consulting Group, also chairs Health Market Leaders—110 health system executives representing majority of U.S. hospitals offering solutions and best practices to healthcare’s most pressing issues. Special thanks Vin Scully, voice of L.A. Dodgers for 67 seasons and Kareem Abdul Jabbar, NBA all-time leading scorer and global humanitarian, for volunteering to narrate the messages; and music composer Chris Thomas; and those sharing their stories. Los Angeles Business Journal named the campaign its Outstanding Collaboration honoree To learn more and see healthcare heroes’ stories, visit BetterTogether.Health.HEROES HIGHLIGHTS:Kareem Abdul Jabbar – NBA all-time leading scorer beat two cancers, among great humanitarians of all time.Alicia – Diagnosed with Covid-19 early in pregnancy, delivered healthy triplets.Jared – Childhood leukemia survivor, now competitive swimmer, aspires to become pediatric oncologist to treat kids with cancer.Anna – Adopted from China, unable to walk, competed on NCAA championship gymnastics team.Padre – Priest with lung cancer back inspiring thousands of parishioners.Jenn – Past champion gymnast overcame stage 4 breast cancer (her dog beat cancer too) donates business proceeds to fight cancer.Kevin Casey – MMA fighter accessed early stroke treatment, back sparring and training athletes and at-risk kids.Connor Joe – Major League baseball player beat testicular cancer, now battles pitchers.Paul and Wayne – Opera singer and Broadway dancer, diagnosed weeks apart with bladder cancer and heart disease, return to performing.Leslie – Breast cancer survivor back creating beautiful works of art.Contact: Rhoda@rhodaweiss.com

Portraits of real Angelenos and health challenges each overcame