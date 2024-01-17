Outpatient Services for Rehabilitation
New addiction outpatient services for both men and women in Oklahoma
Your addiction is not you, but it feels like you because you’ve spent so much intimate time together.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob’s Ranch was born of a father’s love for his son and the years of turmoil battling addiction. As a rehab facility in Oklahoma, Rob’s Ranch now offers outpatient services for both men and women.
We all know of someone who has had difficulty in their life with addiction.
In many cases, it might be someone very close to home that we love dearly. There are many studies about addiction and whether it is hereditary, a disease, or develops from life trauma. No matter the cause, the reality of dealing with an addiction or that of a loved one is harsh. As a society, we have created a stigma surrounding addiction; sometimes, we try to hide our suffering or those of our family. At Rob’s Ranch, we take your privacy seriously and aim to provide the best environment for recovery.
The Rob’s Ranch Addiction Treatment (Post Acute) Program focuses on the time-tested, proven model of the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. Rob’s Ranch provides men and now women (outpatients only at this time) with the best care available in the addiction recovery community. The staff embodies over 80 years of combined counseling experience and has seen thousands of men and their families renewed and restored to health and freedom! The curriculum offers a full spectrum of teaching, counseling, and life-building methods that keep residents engaged, interested, and excited about learning and living in recovery.
The outpatient program is of enormous importance in the arsenal offered for recovery. These exciting new outpatient services include one-on-one, couples, family, and group therapy. Unlike traditional residential services, where clients “live” at the facility for an extended period, with outpatient services, clients attend therapy appointments and go home afterward.
Outpatient services can offer several benefits for individuals seeking treatment for substance abuse. While the severity of addiction and individual circumstances may determine the most appropriate level of care, outpatient programs can be highly effective for many people.
The new outpatient services are available for both men and women in Edmond, Oklahoma, located at 1008 S. Bryant, Suites 160 and 170, in Edmond.
