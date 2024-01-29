Virginia Tech, SPSP open registration for the 2024 Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program

Virginia Tech, home of product safety education excellence

Program enables successful candidates to earn designation as 'Certified Product Safety Professional'

The program is designed for experienced product safety professionals to distinguish themselves in their profession by furthering their knowledge and understanding of consumer product safety.” — Society of Product Safety Professionals

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, U. S. A., January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification Program has opened registration to qualified product safety professional, as announced by the Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP), sponsor of the program. The program is designed for experienced product safety professionals to distinguish themselves in their profession by furthering their knowledge and understanding of consumer product safety. Candidates who successfully complete an education program offered through Virginia Tech (VT), will be awarded the designation of Certified Product Safety Professional™.

Candidates for the certification program are required to have at least 10 years of product safety work experience or 7 years of experience accompanied by a related bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. Program details and guidelines are available at the SPSP certification website

Individuals meeting the experience requirement can apply for admission to the certification program by registering now and opening a program account including a User Name and Password which will provide access to the registration form.

The program begins with an opening two-day workshop that will take place August 29 & 30 on campus at VT’s Research Center located in Arlington, Va. The workshop will feature presentations on consumer product safety areas of responsibilities from product safety leaders and academic faculty. Candidates will also have a session focused on developing a product safety case study that is a course requirement. The case study will examine a product safety related event or opportunity.

The three-week period from September 3–24 features a remote series of 60-minute, live webinars devoted to product safety management areas of responsibility. Candidates who have conflicts and are unable to attend a particular webinar will be able to access recordings at their convenience. The webinars will include topics such as risk assessment and hazard analysis; how the Consumer Product Safety Commission manages its regulatory authority; regulatory compliance at the local, regional, national, and international levels; and product investigations, data management, and human factors. The series concludes with product recall design and management presentations from both manufacturer and retailer perspectives.

The period of October 1-25 is devoted to finalizing and submitting individual case study submission and reviewing course material in preparation for the course examination.

The program concludes with a two-day closing assessment workshop on October 29 & 30 at VT's main campus located in Blacksburg, Virginia. The material covered in the assessment workshop focuses on five key areas of product safety knowledge: 1. Culture and ethics of an organization; 2. Risk assessment and hazard identification; 3. Regulatory Compliance; 4. Product investigation, data management, and human factors, and 5. Product recall design, implementation, and management.

To succeed in the program, candidates must pass all segments of the course multiple-choice examination, write a personal essay about product safety career development, and discuss the written and oral aspects of the candidate’s case study with a committee of product safety and academic professionals. Candidates who do not pass any specific segment of the program’s requirements will have an opportunity to retake that section.

To be admitted to the program, candidates must provide employment information along with a personal essay explaining the candidate’s background in the product safety field. In addition, two letters of reference must be provided, one from a direct supervisor and one from a professional colleague qualified to discuss the candidates character and commitment to product safety. There is a $195 registration fee.

Final admission is determined by an admissions committee comprised of two product safety professionals and a VT academic member that reviews all candidate information and includes an individual interview. An Early Admissions Registration period from January 31 – April 15, 2024, includes a discount of $500. Paid members of SPSP will have an additional discount of $200. The total tuition fee, before discounts, is $5,600. Registration will end and final admission will be announced by SPSP in early August 2024.

The consumer product safety professional certification program is entering its 6th year. The program operates under the authority of the Consumer Product Safety Certification Services Board, an affiliate of SPSP. Its members oversee program policies and procedures. The program is administered by ADK Information Services, LLC, an information and education consulting firm.

For more information, contact info@productsafetyprofessionals.org, or contact 1 (314) 497-1797.