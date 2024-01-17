Snowmobiler Gets Stuck and Needs to Be Rescued in Columbia

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

January 17, 2024

Columbia, NH – At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Bert Tucker, 52, of Cumming, GA, was operating a snowmobile on Primary Trail 111 in Columbia by himself. While riding he encountered a swampy section of trail that he was unable to navigate through without getting his snowmobile stuck. After failing to free his snowmobile from the swamp-like area, Tucker made a call for help.

Upon receiving the initial call, Conservation Officers attempted to have Tucker coordinate with friends and/or resources in the area to assist. At approximately 6:15 p.m., Conservation Officers received an update that things had worsened for Tucker after another snowmobiler had come upon him and attempted to render assistance. While the two were working to free the snowmobile, Tucker sunk into water, soaking his boots and pants.

Ultimately three individuals with the Colebrook Ski Bee’s Snowmobile Club became aware of this incident and volunteered to respond with a tracked UTV to the location where Tucker had gotten stuck. At approximately 7:00 p.m., Tucker was assisted by the volunteers who helped free his snowmobile from the swamp.

Conservation Officers believe the main factor in this incident was spring-like conditions with the ground not being fully frozen after winter rains and warmer weather the last few weeks.