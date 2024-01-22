nandbox Introduces a New Spectrum of Novel and Advanced Templates in This Latest Release
nandbox Inc., the leading native no-code app builder, is excited to introduce the new template release that includes over 15 templates in all categories.
These new templates are pathways to revolutionize the visual development journey and fuel creativity and innovation for all developers and users using our platform.”KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest template release includes a plethora of templates focusing mainly on the e-commerce category for different industries.
— Hazem Maguid
nandbox Inc., the leading native no-code app builder, is excited to introduce the new template release that includes over 15 templates in all categories.
In light of making the app development process, inclusive of designing the UI, easier and more streamlined, the nandbox team has worked tirelessly to expand the number of templates and provide users with more options.
"nandbox Native App Builder's main aim is not only to explore the unapparent yet exciting parts of no-code app development but also to make the most of it. In this latest set of templates, nandbox is not just introducing templates or blueprints for users; it is introducing an entire canvas that could be the jumpstart to turning user's idea into a successful reality. " Explained Hazem Maguid, CEO and founder of nandbox
The 15 new templates focus mainly on small businesses, as the majority fall under the categories of e-commerce and shopping. Among the many features included in these templates, the nandbox team is merely excited about certain ones. The m-commerce feature with collections and a plethora of payment gateways is, of course, making a special appearance as the main feature in all of the 15 templates, as well as the workflow features. Both will provide users with endless capabilities; the workflow will allow users to customize the UI and appearance, display additional information, and incorporate functions like submitting feedback.
"The new release is not about how many new templates nandbox just added; it is about what the user can achieve through. These new additions are pathways to revolutionize the visual development journey and fuel creativity and innovation for all developers and users using our platform." Added Hazem Maguid, CEO and founder of nandbox
About nandbox
nandbox, the creator of the Native App Builder, the only native mobile app builder on the market, is a native no-code mobile app-building SaaS company that enables anyone to build mobile apps using its app builder platform. Neither hosting nor coding knowledge is required. Native, hosted-ready mobile apps for Android and iOS are what nandbox users create with a simple drag-and-drop approach. The nandbox app builder comprises a myriad of features to meet the needs of individuals, communities, and businesses. Ranging from messaging apps with audio and video calling capabilities to e-commerce apps, or a mix of both. Empowered with an extensive, cloud-based microservices infrastructure, nandbox holds multiple patents for its high-performance capabilities, scalability, and reliability of 99.999% uptime.
For more information, please visit https://nandbox.com/
Omar El Bahr
nandbox
omar.elbahr@nandbox.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube