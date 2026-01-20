Fourth Annual Atlanta Black Expo Returns to Georgia World Congress Center with Expanded Three-Day Format

The 2026 4th annual Atlanta Black Expo is set to be the largest showcase of Black-owned businesses in the Southeast, featuring over 300 businesses.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th annual Atlanta Black Expo (ABE), the largest showcase of mixed, non-industry specific Black-owned businesses in the Southeast, is returning to the Georgia World Congress Center from February 20–22, 2026. This year’s event marks a historic expansion, nearly doubling its physical footprint from 105,000 to 196,000 square feet to accommodate over 300 Black-owned businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations.

Expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees, the 2026 Expo transitions to a full three-day weekend format, solidifying its position as the premier marketplace for Black enterprise and consumer engagement in the region.

"This isn't just an expo; it's a monumental economic shift,” said Corey “NetworKing” Moore, who relaunched the Atlanta Black Expo concept in 2023. “By expanding to three days and bringing 300-plus Black-owned businesses under one roof at the Georgia World Congress Center, we are formally establishing the Atlanta Black Expo as the undisputed epicenter for Black enterprise and consumer engagement in the Southeast. We’re not just growing in size, we’re growing in impact."

Moore is the CEO and President of ProNetworker, a company he founded 16 years ago to empower entrepreneurs and sales professionals through strategic networking. While the Atlanta Black Expo is the company’s flagship "Super Bowl" event, Moore also produces several other high-profile Atlanta gatherings, including TasteUrban Atlanta and Women Who Network.

This year’s festivities begin on Friday, extending the Atlanta Black Expo’s signature Exhibitor Showcase for two days, creating a three-day weekend experience.

Friday, February 20: The weekend kicks off with a dedicated Education Day (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM), featuring a curated lineup of workshops focused on small business and health/wellness. The evening concludes with Black Foodie Friday (5:00 PM – 9:00 PM), a premier tasting event featuring local Black-owned food and beverage businesses competing for the 2026 ATL Best of Award.

Saturday, February 21: Experience the best of the community at our Exhibitor Showcase (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM), a high-energy marketplace highlighting local Black-owned businesses. The excitement continues with the "Back on the Yard" after-party (5:00 PM - 9:00 PM ), honoring the local HBCU and D9 communities with a night of old-school vibes, classic hits, and a competitive game night.

Sunday, February 22: The momentum continues with day two of the Exhibitor Showcase (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM), running alongside the Kids Business Expo, which spotlights and educates our youngest entrepreneurs. The day’s programming features high-level panel discussions on Franchising and "The State of Black Business," plus high-energy Speed Networking sessions and a Health Fair. Attendees can also immerse themselves in the Black Art Expo, a captivating gallery celebrating the depth of Black art and culture.

This year’s Expo will also honor Pastor Jamal Bryant with the ABE Trailblazer Award, following last year’s recipient, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The Atlanta Black Expo hit a major milestone in 2025, as it was the first year the event was held at the Georgia World Congress Center, following two years at the Cobb Galleria.

Central to the 2026 mission is a powerhouse alliance with cornerstone partners: the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), and the Atlanta Black Chambers, one of ABE’s strongest community partners.

“The true power of the Atlanta Black Expo lies in its people and our collective commitment to mutual success,” said Melvin Coleman, President & CEO of the Atlanta Black Chambers. “This partnership is a shining example of what happens when we align our resources with a spirit of cooperation; it is a testament to how we show up for one another through intentional community and strategic collaboration.”

Long-time exhibitors have witnessed the impact of the Expo’s growth. "Over the last three years, we have been dedicated partners and participants at the Atlanta Black Expo, which has been a fantastic opportunity to connect with small business owners across the Country,” said Cynthia McCalister, CEO of Quality SAP. “Our time with the Atlanta Black Expo allowed us to connect with hundreds of business owners, and in 2025, we were recognized as the top Vendor for attendee registrations.”

For more information, to apply as an exhibitor, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.ATLBlackExpo.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.