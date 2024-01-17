Maine's Renewable Portfolio Standard Study: Public Meeting 1

MAINE, January 24 - Governor?s Energy Office

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: January 24, 2024

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Zoom

Meeting description/purpose:

As directed by statute, the Governor's Energy Office, in consultation with the Maine Public Utilities Commission is required to submit a report to the Maine Legislature on the status and impacts of Maine's renewable portfolio standard (RPS). Maine's renewable portfolio standard (RPS) establishes the portion of electricity sold in the state that must be supplied by renewable energy resources.

The State has contracted with Sustainable Energy Advantage, LLC to conduct an analysis on Maines RPS and will be hosting two public meetings in the winter of 2024 to solicit stakeholder feedback. This first webinar will cover the scope, proposed approach, schedule, and deliverables associated with the analysis.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Celina Cunningham

Phone: 207-530-0366