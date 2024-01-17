Luxury Property Developer Liv brings suburban living to the Dubai Marina

Submit Release
LIV developers launch contemporary collection of villas, townhouses, duplexes and apartment, surrounded by spectacular views of Dubai Marina.

DUBAI, UAE, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai was recently crowned No. 1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for third consecutive year, and many expatriates are now choosing to make Dubai their home on a more permanent basis. In recent years, expats have been moving from the more central Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina neighborhoods, in search of more suburban living offered by communities such as Dubai Hills and Arabian Ranches.

Renowned property developer, LIV developers recently launched Waterside, an all-purpose community in the heart of Dubai Marina, featuring villas and townhouses, as well as the trademark duplexes and apartments that decorate the Dubai Marina Skyline.

Waterside Dubai Marina is sure to be a prestigious community, where luxury and exclusivity are paramount. Manned with 24-hour security, residents can enjoy peace of mind as they enter into their private sanctuary. LIV developers describe Waterside community as a tranquil oasis, providing a serene and secure environment for all residents. Unlike many developments in Dubai Marina, Waterside by LIV boasts a grand drop-off, lined with lush landscaping, soothing water features and adorned with olive and palm trees.

LIV Developers builds boutique upscale homes and residential communities, catering to the discerning customer looking to buy boutique luxury properties, aiming to provide a quality lifestyle in the heart of the city.

LIV Developers has worked consistently to bring together the best in prime locations, renowned Architects and Engineers, and leading contracting companies of the world, to deliver striking design, efficiency, and quality in all of its landmark developments. With a vision to transform the idea of what a home is, LIV Developers Dubai inspires resort-style living and plans further expansion in the region’s promising real estate market.

