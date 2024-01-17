Incredible Dream Announces "Kinfire Council," the Latest Addition to the Kinfire Universe
The latest entry in the acclaimed Kinfire series offers competitive strategy for 2 to 6 players and is coming to Kickstarter on April 30, 2024.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incredible Dream announces “Kinfire Council”, a new entry in the acclaimed Kinfire universe. From the innovative minds behind “Kinfire Chronicles: Night’s Fall” and “Kinfire Delve: Vainglory’s Grotto”, this competitive board game immerses 2 to 6 players into the heart of Din’Lux as one of the city’s six, venerated council members. As councilors, players must navigate the tense politics of their rival councilors, tasked with expanding the overcrowded metropolis and guiding its people through perilous Starless Nights and lurking enemies. “Kinfire Council” promises an epic strategic journey filled with political maneuvering, critical choices, and careful planning.
KEY FEATURES
- Engaging medium-weight strategy game for 2-6 players, ideal for hobby gamers aged 14 and up.
- Session times of 90-120 minutes, perfect as a game night centerpiece.
- Premium components and artwork coupled with expertly-crafted gameplay, showcasing Incredible Dream’s commitment to quality.
The game starts crowdfunding on Kickstarter on April 30. Players can deposit $1 now at KinfireChronicles.com and unlock Early Access perks before the Kickstarter campaign starts. Early Access benefits include early content previews, special offers, and a free set of mini-expansions for every Kinfire game ($20 value) with any Kickstarter pledge at the base tier or higher. All other backers will have the opportunity to purchase the mini-expansion add-ons for $20 during the campaign.
Jane Chung Hoffacker, CEO of Incredible Dream, said, “The response to Kinfire Chronicles and Kinfire Delve has been… well, incredible. We’re thrilled to offer 'Kinfire Council' as a new addition to the Kinfire universe. We’re finally making a competitive Kinfire game that you can enjoy with a bigger playgroup.”
Kevin Wilson, the game’s designer, added, “'Kinfire Council' introduces a unique twist on the worker placement mechanic with the Cultists of Altan. These enemy workers threaten the city of Din'Lux, creating a unique challenge for players. It's even possible for the Cultists to win, revealing the player in last place as their secret ally and the ultimate winner!”
Since its 2021 inception, Incredible Dream has been dedicated to bringing people together through shared adventures, with its titles earning numerous accolades and awards.
ABOUT INCREDIBLE DREAM
Co-founded by video game industry veteran Jane Chung Hoffacker (Arcane: League of Legends, League of Legends, Guitar Hero), Incredible Dream is an independent game studio committed to creating immersive, player-centric board games, celebrated for their engaging narratives and innovative gameplay.
Incredible Dream is known for blending expertise from the video game industry and tabletop gaming. Alongside Hoffacker, the team includes Kevin Wilson, a 20-year veteran of the board game industry and designer behind beloved titles including Arkham Horror and Descent: Journeys in the Dark; Katarzyna “Ulvar” Bekus, whose work is featured in Cyberpunk 2077 and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Robert Hunt, a former executive at Netflix and DreamWorks Animation; and Ilya Ushakov, a well-known influencer in the board game community who runs the Kovray YouTube Channel with his partner Tylor Murray.
Kinfire Council
Play Age: 14+ | Player Count: 2-6 Players | Play Time: 90-120 Minutes
