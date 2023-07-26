INCREDIBLE DREAM INVITES GAMERS TO DELVE DEEP INTO ATIOS WITH "KINFIRE DELVE: VAINGLORY'S GROTTO"
A card & dice game that fuses tactical play with a touch of press-your-luck, offering players a challenging and rewarding cooperative dungeon delving experienceLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Incredible Dream, a board game startup led by the minds behind Arcane, Arkham Horror, Descent The Witcher 3, and Cyberpunk, today announced its new tactical and cooperative card game, "Kinfire Delve: Vainglory's Grotto". Building on the success of their high-fantasy board game, "Kinfire Chronicles: Night's Fall", the upcoming game promises to deliver a distinctive, engaging, and user-friendly tabletop experience.
"Kinfire Delve shares some combat elements with Kinfire Chronicles but is a totally standalone game that offers players a new perspective on the world of Atios, along with some unique gameplay," said Jane Chung Hoffacker, CEO & Co-founder of Incredible Dream. "From the start, we were committed to building a deep and rich world in Kinfire for players to explore across different expressions. We worked with incredible creative talent with transmedia experience across games, movies, comics, novels, and television to create an original fantasy universe for Kinfire."
In “Kinfire Delve: Vainglory's Grotto”, players are plunged into a challenging journey through the well deck of challenge cards to reach and confront Vainglory, the master of the well. This innovative game for 1-2 players brings a strategic mix of skill, teamwork, and a dash of daring. The game contains a well-crafted balance of immersive gameplay and easy-to-grasp mechanics, featuring emergent challenges and lore details that players will find thought provoking.
Incredible Dream is known for blending expertise from the video game industry and tabletop gaming. Alongside Hoffacker, the team includes Kevin Wilson, a 20-year veteran of the board game industry and designer behind beloved titles including Arkham Horror and Descent: Journeys in the Dark; Katarzyna “Kate” Redesiuk, a former art director on Cyberpunk 2077 and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Robert Hunt, a former executive at Netflix and DreamWorks Animation; and Ilya Ushakov, a well-known influencer in the board game community who runs the Kovray YouTube Channel with his partner Tylor Murray. This cross-pollination of skill sets has produced a company that values diverse perspectives, inclusivity, and collaboration.
Following the accessible and immersive gameplay of "Kinfire Chronicles: Night's Fall", "Kinfire Delve: Vainglory's Grotto" is set to redefine co-operative card games.
About Kinfire Delve: Vainglory's Grotto
Game Design: Kevin Wilson
Art Direction: Katarzyna Redesiuk
Play Age: 14+ | Player Count: 1-2 Players | Play Time: 45-60 Minutes
MSRP: $19.99
A tactical and cooperative card game for 1-2 players, in Kinfire Delve: Vainglory's Grotto you will fight your way through the Well deck of challenge cards to reach Vainglory, the Master of the Well, and face them in an epic final battle.
“I wanted to do something a bit different from the usual schtick, something that allowed for wild, intricate dungeons that weren't completely brown and grey,” said Kevin Wilson, Game Designer and Director of Game Design at Incredible Dream. “ Twenty bucks doesn't usually get you a lot of game these days, but everyone who's played Delve has been pleasantly surprised by its depth. It's a cooperative game which tests your evaluation skills and has some fun press-your-luck elements.”
“In addition, you most likely won't see all the different cards until at least 5 or 6 games in thanks to the way you progress through the Well. This gives you a lot of replayability. After you think you've played a Well to death, you can take the Seekers from one of our other Delve products and bring them over, giving you a whole new play experience. I know not everyone's looking to play a new game over and over, but I wanted to at least give folks the option to get the most mileage out of their game.”
Incredible Dream has plans to deliver additional Kinfire Delve games in 2024, each can be played alone or combined with other games for added challenge and/or to increase player count (up to 4 max).
"Kinfire Delve: Vainglory's Grotto" will be available in Fall 2023 for purchase at friendly local game stores. To learn more about Kinfire, visit www.kinfirechronicles.com. Follow Incredible Dream Studios on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest news and updates.
About Incredible Dream
Founded in 2020 and led by Jane Chung Hoffacker, a former video game executive from Activision and Riot Games, Incredible Dream aims to bring people together through shared adventure. The team's deep-rooted expertise and passion for gaming shine through their uniquely immersive and user-friendly games.
In 2022, Incredible Dream announced its first title, “Kinfire Chronicles: Night’s Fall”, a cooperative campaign game for 1-4 players that blends thrilling fantasy adventure with tactical, edge-of-your-seat combat. The game was successfully crowdfunded on Kickstarter in September 2022, raising over $312,000 with over 2400 backers, and began fulfillment to backers in July 2023.
