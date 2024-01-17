Joyride Group Debuts as Premier PR Agency for Global Mobility Innovation

With a growing roster of clients across the US, Europe, and the Middle East, Joyride is redefining authentic storytelling within the mobility sector.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the official launch of Joyride Group, a global integrated communications agency dedicated to the intersection of automotive tech and transportation innovation. Joyride emerges as a tour de force, propelling mobility companies toward success through authentic storytelling, strategic communications, and compelling marketing.

Joyride's unique approach combines narrative development with traditional public relations, corporate communications, and marketing. The agency is dedicated to creating excitement and trust, aligning businesses' visions with the aspirations of a world ready to embrace the future of mobility.

Founded by Katelyn Davis, an industry veteran with over a decade of experience working with some of the industry’s most influential companies, Joyride embodies a commitment to reshaping the narrative within the fiercely competitive mobility landscape. Davis brings a wealth of knowledge and passion for crafting compelling stories that resonate with audiences, driving innovation and elevating both global giants and budding startups to new heights.

“It is Joyride’s mission to help our clients craft narratives that captivate and drive impact,” said Davis. “We’re not just communicating; we’re steering the course of how new technologies are perceived by the rest of the industry and by the public, building trust and support along the way.”

Joyride offers unparalleled domain expertise and strategic solutions tailored to the unique environment and pressing challenges facing the mobility sector.

"Joyride is more than a name; it's a commitment to guiding our clients through the twists and turns of communication, transforming their visions into compelling stories that resonate and accelerate success in the dynamic world of mobility,” said Davis.

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan—the global epicenter for mobility innovation and the birthplace of the American auto industry—Joyride launches with a growing portfolio of clients from the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East, representing the forefront of vehicle autonomy and electrification, infrastructure, and future mobility tech.

About Joyride Group

Joyride Group is a global integrated communications agency dedicated to the intersection of automotive, transportation, and mobility tech. With a commitment to authenticity and transparency, we leverage deep domain expertise to develop unique and stand-out storytelling that turns heads. Our clients represent the forefront in vehicle autonomy and electrification, micro and multimodal mobility, and infrastructure—and are committed to a future in which transportation is more accessible and attainable. Joyride was founded in Detroit in 2023 by Katelyn Davis, who was named among “the most influential startup PR professionals in the world.” To learn more, visit joyridepr.com.